Potential Options For Patriots After Losing TE Austin Hooper

The New England Patriots are in the market for a backup tight end.

NFL Network reported that Austin Hooper, the Patriots’ second-string at that position for the last two years, is signing a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The contract is worth $3.25 million and allows Hooper to return to the team that drafted him out of Stanford back in 2016.

What does this mean for the Patriots?

If it wasn’t a need earlier in the offseason, it certainly is now. The Patriots currently have a slim group of tight ends on the roster, headlined by Hunter Henry entering the final year of his contract. Behind him are CJ Dippre, Marshall Lang, Jack Westover — who was the team’s starting fullback in 2025 — as well as recently signed Reggie Gilliam, who’s played the position at times with the Buffalo Bills.

There’s a hole now behind Henry, and barring a new move at tight end in free agency, that will certainly be a big position to attack in the draft in April.

Hooper played in 33 games with New England since signing as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season, catching 66 passes for 739 yards and five touchdowns. He was an above-average blocker in the running game, but his hands in the red zone was his biggest calling card.

Feb 4, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Austin Hooper (81) speaks to the media at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In 2025, he caught 21 balls for 263 yards. His two touchdowns — against the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets — were both impressive grabs in the back of the end zone. Hooper started six games, but it always appeared he would move on elsewhere.

In free agency, big names that remain unsigned that could arrive to New England include Chig Okonkwo, David Njoku, Dallas Goedert, Tyler Conklin and Noah Fant. Cade Otton and Isaiah Likely — two players projected as fits for the Patriots — reportedly signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, respectively.

Some of the prospects coming up through the draft process could intrigue the Patriots. Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq is the consensus top player, but will certainly be off the board by the time New England is on the clock with the second-to-last pick in the first round. Georgia’s Oscar Delp, Ohio State’s Max Klare and Notre Dame’s Eli Raridon all have interesting skill sets that can fit the Patriots' offense and help give the tight end position an injection of youth.

So far, Hooper is just one of two Patriots from last season to leave New England via free agency. NFL Network reported that defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga signed a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Kansas City Chiefs.

