Patriots' Khyiris Tonga Clarifies Injury Status
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga has been one of the team’s most reliable and productive defenders through the first eight games of the 2025 season.
Originally intended to be depth piece along the New England’s defensive front seven, Tonga has used his 6’2” 355-pound frame to his advantage both as a nose tackle, and as a solid addition to the already formidable defensive tackle-tandem of Milton Williams and Christian Barmore.
Accordingly, both Tonga and the Patriots are breathing a sign of relief in the aftermath of his suffering a knee injury during the Patriots 32-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Tonga incurred the injury while awkwardly falling on his knee during the second half, before leaving the field for the remainder of the game. Less than 24 hours after the game’s conclusion, Tonga has assured Patriots Nation that all is well with his health moving forward.
“Everything is good,” Tonga told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “I just fell on it wrong, and it just felt a little weird. But everything is smooth now.”
Tonga has routinely played at a high level during the Patriots current five game winning streak, making him one of the team’s most pleasant surprises.
Khyiris Tonga's Play with the Patriots
The 29-year-old, who signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, has appeared in all eight games, making two starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 14 tackles, two for loss, one quarterback hit and a pass deflection. Tonga played 25 total snaps (17 on defense, eight on special teams) and recorded two total tackles prior to his exit — playing a notable role in holding to contain Browns’ rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.
Tonga has been a traditionally been a rotational defensive tackle throughout his five-year NFL career, spending time with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. This season, he has aligned on a career-high 39 percent of the Patriots defensive plays. As New England heads into Week 9, Tonga will apparently be both healthy and ready to help the team in their seemingly inevitable run toward playoff contention.
Fortunately for the Pats, Tonga could not be happier with his current surroundings.
“I really enjoy the coaches and players I’ve been around and surrounded by,” Tonga said. “They’ve really helped me with my game a ton, so being able to learn in the room with a lot of great players makes it fun being here. I’m just here to do my job – whatever they tell me to do. It’s been fun to be with this group.”
