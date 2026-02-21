Potential QBs That Could Interest Patriots in 2026

The quarterback position is the least of the New England Patriots' concerns. Drake Maye came one vote shy of splitting last season's MVP award with Matthew Stafford, and led his team to their 12th Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

But what happens if he goes down? Joshua Dobbs proved more than valuable in the limited snaps that he had as a backup, and Tommy DeVito -- who was the Patriots' emergency third quarterback all season -- didn't see the field. DeVito is a pending restricted free agent, and it's unlikely that the team, despite their praise for him, will pay him to return for another year.

DeVito was claimed off of waivers after cutdown day last August, and the Patriots added him to their room on an exclusive rights tender worth $1.03 million. That pricetag was given by the New York Giants, who had signed DeVito to that tender the prior season.

Whether the Patriots decide to go with a higher-upside developmental project, or a savvy veteran who has familiar with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the New England organization, here's a look at a few names to keep on your radar.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Aug 28, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to pass the ball during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

The former golden boy in the region, Garoppolo, was once a Super Bowl-winning backup behind Tom Brady from 2014 to halfway through 2017. His trade to San Francisco sent him a few different directions, playing in Super Bowl LIV with the 49ers before playing the role as a backup for both the Raiders and Rams. He didn't attempt a pass during the 2025 season, only seeing the field in victory formation.

Garoppolo's experience with a McDaniels offense -- both in New England and Las Vegas -- should bode well for a chance that he returns to the Patriots in free agency. Gone are the days where "Jimmy G" is a starter, but could step in and protect the ball if needed. He'd likely sign to a one-year deal.

Hendon Hooker

Aug 16, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) scrambles away from Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Tidall (41) in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Hooker was an electric college player who hasn't seen his talents carry over to the NFL level. Just last season, the former Tennessee Volunteer spent time with three different franchises (Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets). Most of that was spent on the practice squad, serving as the scout team quarterback.

Now in free agency, Hooker has a shot to be one of those "high-upside developmental" guys that could help bolster the quarterback room. He's more mobile than a Garoppolo, but can fit a mobile quarterback scheme that plays to the strengths of both Maye and Dobbs. He'd also be someone who'd only be brought over on a one-year deal, or sign later in the offseason.

Sam Howell

Aug 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell (6) signals to his team before a play in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Gower-Imagn Images | Casey Gower-Imagn Images

Howell is best friends with Maye, and that's where this connection begins. The former UNC Tar Heel was succeeded by Maye in college, and they've continued their friendship at the NFL level -- swapping jerseys when they go up against each other.

Last offseason was hectic for Howell, who was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Minnesota Vikings before being shipped from Minnesota to the Philadelphia Eagles. The four-year veteran brings a big arm to free agency, where he'd likely want to find a place to grow his game. What better place than with your old college pal?

Drew Allar

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Now to the college prospects. There were conversations at one point in time that Penn State's Allar could be going first overall in the draft. Instead, he played in six games before an ankle injury shut his season down. The 21-year-old has the physical traits to be a really good player, but is a pretty raw prospect that would need to be ironed out.

Instead of hearing his name called on night one of the NFL Draft, he'll likely fall to the fourth round (or later). His dual-threat ability would be a treat for any offense to mold during the summer months, and could be someone that turns into a reliable backup for Maye once he gets 100% healthy.

Haynes King

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) works out prior to the game against the BYU Cougars at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

King is another style of dual-threat quarterback who had a breakout season with Georgia Tech this past fall. He was named the 2025 ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, accounting for 3,619 total yards of offense for the Yellow Jackets and scoring 27 touchdowns (12 passing, 15 rushing) in just 11 games.

Like Allar, he's projected to be taken on day three of the draft, but has major upside to his game. He's a seasoned veteran of the college ranks (he played six years and will be 25 by the time the draft rolls around, but could allow teams to get younger in their quarterback rooms.

