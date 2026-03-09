Patriots Sign Former Bills FB to Three-Year Deal
The New England Patriots, for the second time since the beginning of the legal tampering period, will add a fullback to their roster.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Patriots are signing fullback Reggie Gilliam to a three-year contract worth up to $12 million. He's getting $6 million guaranteed, and $4.4 million in his first year. The former Buffalo Bills fullback will remain in the AFC East, and help bring back the normal fullback to the Patriots' offense.
Gilliam was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent back in 2020 out of Toledo. Since then, he's remain in Buffalo, becoming a key cog for the offensive and special teams units. While on offense, he's caught 16 balls for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Who Is Reggie Gilliam?
He's primarily the Bills' lead blocker out of the backfield, playing 885 snaps during his career. With Gilliam leading the way, Buffalo was the NFL's top rushing team last season.
Gilliam played 77% of the Bills’ special teams snaps last season, and was PFF’s highest ranked fullback in both run blocking (75.1 grade) and pass blocking (89.5 grade). He’ll likely slot in as the starter, and contribute on plenty of special teams units for the Patriots — whose special teams groups have taken a step forward under coordinator Jeremy Springer.
The 28-year-old Gilliam joins Jack Westover and Brock Lampe as the fullbacks currently on the roster. Westover played in all 21 games last season after converting from tight end over the summer. Westover reportedly signed an exclusive rights free agent contract earlier in the day, and could potentially switch back to his original position with the addition of Gilliam.
Under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the Patriots have historically used a fullback in their offense. For years, James Develin helped lead the way for the Patriots' three Super Bowl titles last decade, while Jakob Johnson filled that role beginning in 2019.
The addition of Gilliam is a sign of the type of players that Mike Vrabel has brought in since becoming the head coach in 2025 — signing veteran voices in the locker room that can provide abilities in a variety of ways on the field for a relatively cheap contract.
The Patriots have reportedly made two moves as the legal tampering period opened up this week. They signed Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones to a three-year contract earlier in the day. In other news, backup tight end Austin Hooper signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.Follow HurwitzSports