Patriots Sign Former Bills FB to Three-Year Deal

The New England Patriots, for the second time since the beginning of the legal tampering period, will add a fullback to their roster.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Patriots are signing fullback Reggie Gilliam to a three-year contract worth up to $12 million. He's getting $6 million guaranteed, and $4.4 million in his first year. The former Buffalo Bills fullback will remain in the AFC East, and help bring back the normal fullback to the Patriots' offense.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with FB Reggie Gilliam on a three-year deal worth up to $12 million with $6 million fully guaranteed in a deal done by his agent Brad Cicala.



Gilliam gets $4.4M in the first year of the deal to join a new AFC East team. pic.twitter.com/fbMUeSLBeP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2026

Gilliam was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent back in 2020 out of Toledo. Since then, he's remain in Buffalo, becoming a key cog for the offensive and special teams units. While on offense, he's caught 16 balls for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Who Is Reggie Gilliam?

He's primarily the Bills' lead blocker out of the backfield, playing 885 snaps during his career. With Gilliam leading the way, Buffalo was the NFL's top rushing team last season.

Gilliam played 77% of the Bills’ special teams snaps last season, and was PFF’s highest ranked fullback in both run blocking (75.1 grade) and pass blocking (89.5 grade). He’ll likely slot in as the starter, and contribute on plenty of special teams units for the Patriots — whose special teams groups have taken a step forward under coordinator Jeremy Springer.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) reacts after a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old Gilliam joins Jack Westover and Brock Lampe as the fullbacks currently on the roster. Westover played in all 21 games last season after converting from tight end over the summer. Westover reportedly signed an exclusive rights free agent contract earlier in the day, and could potentially switch back to his original position with the addition of Gilliam.

Under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the Patriots have historically used a fullback in their offense. For years, James Develin helped lead the way for the Patriots' three Super Bowl titles last decade, while Jakob Johnson filled that role beginning in 2019.

The addition of Gilliam is a sign of the type of players that Mike Vrabel has brought in since becoming the head coach in 2025 — signing veteran voices in the locker room that can provide abilities in a variety of ways on the field for a relatively cheap contract.

The Patriots have reportedly made two moves as the legal tampering period opened up this week. They signed Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones to a three-year contract earlier in the day. In other news, backup tight end Austin Hooper signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!