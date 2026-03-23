Report: Patriots Discussed Extension with All-Pro CB at Combine

The New England Patriots went into free agency as one of the more cap space-blessed teams in the NFL. Despite making some splashes on players like edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and wide receiver Romeo Doubs, the Patriots still have over $36 million to play with in salary cap space in 2026.

Although there are some quality players still available on the open market, such as wide receiver Jauan Jennings and Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa, perhaps the more likely play for the Patriots is to use their positive financial situation to extend some of the blue chip players already on the roster.

Amidst 2025's playoff run that culminated in a Super Bowl LX appearance last month, the clearest extension candidate has to be cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who has proven himself as one of the elite lockdown players at the position over the past couple of years.

Gonzalez has obtained one All-Pro nod and one Pro Bowl nomination (in seperate years) over the past two seasons, and after Drake Maye is no doubt the team's best and most valuable young player.

According to Henry McKenna of FOX Sports, the Patriots have had "preliminary" talks with the former Oregon standout's representatives about a new deal.

The Patriots and Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez had "preliminary conversations" about a contract extension at the combine, according to a league source. — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) March 23, 2026

"The Patriots and Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez had "preliminary conversations" about a contract extension at the combine, according to a league source." McKenna reported on X.

Gonzalez is entering his fourth NFL season in 2026, and as such is eligible for an extension this offseason.

What Could a Christian Gonzalez Extension Look Like?

The only thing that one can say with a fairly high degree of confidence is that Gonzalez will become the highest-paid cornerback in football after his extension. At the very least, he is set to out-earn the current highest-paid player at the position, Trent McDuffie, who was recently given a four-year, $124 million deal that averages $31 million per year by the Los Angeles Rams.

PatsCap and On SI's Mike D'Abate collaborated to generate a year-by-year salary cap projection for Gonzalez last week that would see him net over $84 million in guarantees.

The prediction also has Gonzalez only signing a three-year deal, but diminished contract length could be used as a bargaining chip by the Patriots to get a better deal on their valuable commodity, as it will allow him to renegotiate his deal and get a raise sooner, performance-permitting.

Either way, the Patriots better start saving.

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