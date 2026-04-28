Patriots Pick Up Christian Gonzalez's Fifth-Year Option

It's more of a formality, but the New England Patriots making one of this offseason's expected transaction official this week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots are picking up cornerback Christian Gonzalez's fifth-year option, tying him to the roster contractually through the next two seasons. While a contract extension remains on the table for the star cornerback, this comes with a nice little pay raise for the All-Pro. Gonzalez is now slated to make $18.1 million in 2027.

This move was always going to happen at some point for New England, with head coach Mike Vrabel telling reporters earlier this month that the Patriots intended to do so.

"Yes," Vrabel said on April 1 on the possibility of the Patriots picking up Gonzalez's option. "If we haven’t picked it up, we should pick it up."

The goal is for Gonzalez, the team's first round selection in 2023, is to remain in New England long term. Vrabel, de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and Gonzalez have all come out and said that they want that to happen. It all comes down to whether the finances can be worked out for one of the league's top shutdown cornerbacks.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We want to make sure that we draft extremely well, and then we identify the guys that we want to keep with us and that have earned long-term extensions with us," Vrabel continued. "And Christian, Gonzo is certainly one of those players, but I can’t comment on the negotiations."

The raise that Gonzalez is getting is substantial. He had only been making roughly $2.2 million on his base rookie salary. Now with this option, he'll be getting that heftier price tag -- a cost the team is more than happy to pay.

His performance in Super Bowl LX was the best showing any Patriots player had. Gonzalez had several pass breakups, including a superhuman effort to break up what would have been a long touchdown to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. Although he's been banged up at several points in his young career, including missing most of his rookie season in 2023, he's risen the ranks to be one of the NFL's best at his position.

Gonzalez Has Earned The Extra Contract Year

In 2024, he was named a Second Team All-Pro. One season later, while he was snubbed from the All-Pro team, he was voted into his first-career Pro Bowl.

Earlier this month, Wolf was asked for an update on a possible extension for Gonzalez. He was quiet on if any negotiations had been had, but reiterated the same point that's been blurted out for the last few months. The Patriots want Gonzalez to remain with the organization for a long time.

"No Gonzalez update other than I’ll continue to say we want Christian here," Wolf said.

Well, we finally have our first real update on the shutdown cornerback. While this was just a procedural formality, the real question is if and when the Patriots decide to hammer out a contract extension that will keep Gonzalez around for longer than 2027.

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