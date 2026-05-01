How Patriots Free Agents Are Learning Their New Teammates, Coaches

FOXBORO --- For Alijah Vera-Tucker, he's had a few months to learn his teammates names since signing a free agent contract with the New England Patriots. But he may not have been able to learn their personalities and what makes them tick.

That's what the Patriots' "family meetings" are for. Speaking to reporters after the second week of voluntary offseason workouts, the new left guard shared an inside look at what these meetings are like.

"We have family meetings where we really get to know the guys," Vera-Tucker said. "So for me, that’s great. My first year being here and then just a work ethic from each and every guy, man, on the field, in the weight room, I could definitely tell each guy wants to get back to where we were last year."

AVT, Jones Speaking About Learning New Faces

Obviously, Vera-Tucker -- coming over from the New York Jets in free agency -- wasn't part of the Patriots team that went all the way to the Super Bowl, but he's adapted to his surroundings. The former Jets first round pick (who was selected one pick ahead of Mac Jones back in 2021) is now feeling a part of the Patriots, the other side of the AFC East rivalry he's seen for five seasons.

These family meetings aren't involving the players' real families. Instead, they meet with their teammates that play other positions. That way, they can develop important relationships with every corner of the roster and not just their position groups. It's a similar method that head coach Mike Vrabel used last year, called the Four H's. Players would open up about their history, heroes, heartbreak and hope.

New England Patriots offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker speaking to the media following voluntary offseason workouts. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

It got plenty of praise last year, and it appears it led to something new for 2026.

'We get these groups together where you’re not with anybody in your position," Vera-Tucker said. "So you get to know the guys on the team, just know their thoughts and where they came from, their upbringing, all that. You know, their opinions on this and that. I think it’s good. It just speeds up the process of getting to know each individual player."

"He's Very Honest With Us"

Dre'Mont Jones, another free agent, admitted he doesn't know any of the incoming rookies that the team just drafted. While that can be expected, he is learning about his new position coach, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith.

"He's great. He keeps everything lighthearted," Jones said, also referencing that the Patriots assistant coach would rather have the players learn at a slow pace rather than not at all. "He's doing a great job with us. I love his energy. You know, I feel like he's going to be one of those coaches that ... where I'm down and I'm feeling tired, he's going to bring it out of me. And I need a coach like that."

There's plenty of time before the start of the 2026 regular season, and a lot more time for both Vera-Tucker and Jones to learn their teammates on a deeper level. That also has included a conversation with Vrabel, who's been in an off-the-field situation with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

Vrabel spoke to the players last week, addressing the situation. He missed the third day of the NFL Draft to be out of state for counseling, while Russini has resigned from her post with The Athletic.

Just like how he's had to learn his new teammates, Vera-Tucker has had to learn about his head coach. While he didn't get into specifics about how Vrabel addressed the team, he commended the reigning AP Coach of the Year for being open and honest.

"I think just being open and honest. I think that’s key in any relationship, and I give credit to him," Vera-Tucker said. "He’s very honest with us, very open as well. I don’t think a lot of people would be able to do that. I respect that a lot. And like I said, I’m excited to be coached by Vrabel. I think he’s a phenomenal coach in this league."

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