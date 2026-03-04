Two Patriots Among Top 100 Free Agents

Ahead of the upcoming NFL free agency, the New England Patriots have a short list to look at when it comes to which of their free agents they hope to retain. Whether it's at the quarterback position, defensive line depth or wide receivers, plenty of position groups won't change all that much next month when legal tampering opens up.

Just one year into the Mike Vrabel era, and it appears that most of the 2025 roster is set to remain in place for next season.

Two of the team's internal free agents, however, are slated to hit the open market. Defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson and safety Jaylinn Hawkins put together career seasons in Patriots uniforms this past year and are certainly bound for a pay raise for 2026.

Both players were named to ESPN's latest list of the top 100 free agents, and rightfully so.

Chaisson Parlayed A Cheap Deal Into His Best Season

"Chaisson plays with an extra gear off the edge, using his vertical burst to get around offensive tackles," ESPN's Matt Bowen wrote. "And he has the short-area speed to close on quarterbacks off stunts or inside loops. The former first-rounder had a career-best 7.5 sacks and 32 pressures in 2025, plus he added three more sacks in the playoffs.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Originally signed to a one-year, prove-it deal, Chaisson quickly became New England's top edge rusher. With 10.5 total sacks throughout the regular season and playoffs, No. 44 was always around the quarterback en route to a Super Bowl appearance. That season, though, would likely require the Patriots to open up their wallets a little wider come negotiation time.

As for Hawkins, back-to-back one-year deals eventually turned into his best season as a pro. The safety jumped Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger on the depth chart to earn a starting role, picking off opposing quarterbacks at a team-high rate.

Hawkins Was One Of New England's Top Ballhawks

"Hawkins had a career-best four interceptions this past season," Bowen wrote. "He has the range to play from depth or drive downhill versus the run. Hawkins can also play both safety spots, which gives coordinators more flexibility in disguising coverages and rotations."

The safety room isn't as deep as the front seven, meaning that Hawkins might be a more pressing need for the Patriots at this point in time. He formed a quick chemistry with fellow starter (and Cal Bear) Craig Woodson in the secondary, and endeared himself to a defense that was among the league's top units this past year.

While Hawkins' contact might not be as lucrative as Chaisson's, it certainly will still be a large group of teams willing to pay for his services on both defense and special teams.

"Would love to have them all back, but we know that that's not always the case in the National Football League, so we'll see where those conversations go," Vrabel said at the NFL Combine last week.

