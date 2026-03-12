Veteran OL Expects To Be Ready For Patriots Camp

FOXBOROUGH, MA — Alijah Vera-Tucker almost became part of the New England Patriots back in 2021. As a rookie coming out of USC, he recalled some interest the team had in drafting him. Instead, the New York Jets traded up to select him 14th overall.

Now, with a three-year contract under his belt from the Patriots, he's looking to wipe the slate clean.

His time in New York not something he regrets, but he felt like he just needed a change of scenery after plenty of season-ending injuries.

"A fresh start is, I think, what I needed," Vera-Tucker told reporters at Gillette Stadium. "I appreciate the hell out of the Patriots. ... When you have freak accidents, it sucks. You're away from the team.

Vera-Tucker missed all of last season with a torn triceps injury after being voted captain by his teammates. Leaving the Jets wasn't anything about them or that franchise, but he just wanted to start a new chapter. He's dealt with the triceps injury twice in his career, and an Achilles tear as well. The lineman has yet to play a full season in the NFL. He wants that to change with the Patriots.

He expects to be 100% for the start of the summer, although noting there's still some limitations he's working through while training. He's rehabbing in California, but made the trip out east with his wife to enjoy the process of becoming a New England Patriot.

So what does the projected left guard -- a position he feels more than comfortable playing in New England, and the spot executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf confirmed he'd play -- think about his new team? Does he have any recollections about playing them and watching them?

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"They were a very good team when we played them," he said. "I think that's just the culture that's been established here. You know, the culture of winning. I think any player that comes in here still wants to represent that. I've seen that in the past five years."

When asked about if he'll participate in voluntary offseason workouts, it wasn't a question whether he would or not. Vera-Tucker said he'd be there.

Alijah Vera-Tucker says he’ll be 100% ready for training camp after missing all of last season. — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) March 12, 2026

"I plan to come here as soon as we can," Vera-Tucker confirmed, saying he also did the voluntary workouts with New York. "I pretty much did everything."

As for what he's excited to explore in the New England region, he mentioned a local classic.

"Clam chowder, I don't know," he said with a smile. "I think you guys call it 'Titletown?' It's that for a reason. I'm excited to come here and witness that firsthand, you know, and be part of that as well."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!