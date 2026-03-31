WATCH: Patriots QB Drake Maye Receives Buzzcut for Charity

The unofficial first couple of the New England Patriots is once again lending their public prowess to a noble and worthy cause. In fact, Pats quarterback Drake Maye is also lending his “locks.”

As part of Granite Telecommunications’ 13th annual “Saving by Shaving” event, which raises money for pediatric research at Boston Children’s Hospital and provide hair for wigs via Hair We Share, Maye had his lush crop of brown hair buzzed down to a “1” guard — which cuts hair to a length of 1/8 inch or 3mm — by his wife Ann Michael.

The fundraiser succeeded in raising approximately $4.1 million for Boston Children’s, while bringing collective smiles to the faces of Patriots Nation — particulary to those in need. Granite donated $2,500 per participant, with matched funds raising the total to $5,000 per head, alongside $100 for every "chemo cap" created.

.@DrakeMaye2 shaved his head to raise money for charity 🫶💈 pic.twitter.com/saxYAaF3NA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 31, 2026

The Mayes are no stranger to being of service to their community. Just days earlier, the couple announced the launch of the MayeDay Family Foundation to provide children and families facing hardship with the assistance and support needed to achieve a brighter future.

In addition to introducing their new foundation, the Maye's — through MayeDay — have also made a three-year commitment to Boston Children’s Hospital to fund a Child Life Therapist for the oncology floor. The Mayes’ efforts are being made to provide support for children undergoing treatment and their families through play, music, creative arts, and technology.

The MayeDay fundraising efforts are set to begin within the coming months — starting with the inaugural MayeDay Family Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic. The charity exhibition will take place at Polar Park, home of the Worcester Red Sox, on May 31.

Drake Maye Continues to Prove His Value On and Off the Field

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Maye was not only among New England’s top contributors in 2025, but he was also a key component in their deep playoff run. He amassed 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye earned deserving mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP. Although he fell short of winning the award, Maye ultimately secured a second-team All-Pro selection, along with his second straight Pro Bowl nod.

In four playoff appearances — including New England’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX — Maye completed 70-of-120 passes (58.3%) with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 178 yards on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown. Despite some postseason struggles, his poise and big-play ability helped carry the Pats to the Bay Area and the chance to secure what would have been their seventh Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

As he continues to take a leadership role within his community, Maye is also expected to increase both his production and his stewardship of the Patriots offense. Most notably, the Pats would like to see their quarterback improve his command of the offense from the moment of the snap — a point made clear by head coach Mike Vrabel while speaking with the media at the NFL Annual Meetings in Arizona.

“[I’ll be watching for] his ability to control the game at the line of scrimmage,” Vrabel said via SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit. ”Continue to push him to lead and try to orchestrate and conduct the offense.”

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