One Patriots RB Target for Each Round of NFL Draft

In their first season as a duo, Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson combined for 1,514 rushing yards. The pair helped lead the New England Patriots' ground attack last season, mainly doing it by themselves out of the backfield.

After Antonio Gibson tore his ACL in Week 5 and was subsequently placed on season-ending injured reserve, the Patriots have a rotation of backups in the lineup. Terrell Jennings got some run, as did D'Ernest Johnson. Gibson and Johnson are both gone, so now there's a spot for the third running back role.

Jennings has the inside track to win the job, but with 11 draft picks in next week's NFL Draft, the Patriots are more than capable of finding a new player. They'll likely wait until the fourth or fifth round at the earliest to snag one, but here's one fit for New England in each of the seven rounds.

Round 1: Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) runs with the ball on his way to score a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lesser of the two Notre Dame backs coming out of college this year, Price is a versatile runner that is hovering around the late first/early second round rankings. New England will absolutely not take a running back at the 31st overall pick (and if they do, I'll eat my words). If they did, it would potentially be Price, who also became a valuable kick returner for the Irish.

Round 2: Mike Washington Jr, Arkansas

Oct 11, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington (4) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old Washington bounced around college football, stopping at Buffalo and New Mexico State before settling in with the Razorbacks. He was named Second Team All-SEC after he ranked ninth in the entire country in yards per carry (6.4). The consistent starter surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career in 2025, and looks to become a solid RB2 at the NFL level.

Round 3: Jonah Coleman, Washington

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) is stopped short of the goal line by Boise State Broncos defensive back Ty Benefield (0) in the first half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Coleman would be a fantastic addition to the Patriots offense if the team decides to splurge on a back. He was named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award (the nation's most versatile player) and the William V. Campbell Trophy (the academic Heisman). On the field, Coleman ran for 15 touchdowns for Washington and added two more on catches. He'd be a perfect match for a Josh McDaniels offense.

Round 4: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This is really the first player the Pats should start looking at when it comes to the running back position. Singleton missed most of the offseason with a foot injury that forced him to miss his pro day, but he's expected to be all ready for training camp. The former five-star prospect racked up 5,586 career all-purpose yards and 55 total touchdowns -- both Penn State records.

Round 5: Adam Randall, Clemson

Nov 14, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

If there's a match made in heaven in this draft, it's Randall. A converted wide receicer, the Clemson star could follow in the footsteps of Dion Lewis, and Kevin Faulk, and James White, and Shane Vereen. Catch my drift? The Patriots hosted Randall on a "Top 30" visit earlier this offseason, and while he may not contribute much as a rookie, he has plenty of room to succeed within an offense.

Round 6: Robert Henry Jr, UTSA

Nov 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Robert Henry Jr. (3) runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Henry is an older prospect (he'll be turning 25 this December), but there's talent there. The former junior college star transferred to UTSA in 2023 and racked up 30 total touchdowns at the FBS level. He's a shifty runner with the ability to get out of early tackles, but his frame (5-foot-9, 196 lbs) could scare some teams off. He'll be a developmental project that may need a year or two to grow.

Round 7: Eli Heidenreich, Navy

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Navy Midshipmen slotback Eli Heidenreich (22) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

More of an H-back, Heidenreich can factor into an offense in the passing game just as well. The Navy star ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and shot himself up draft boards. Last season, he was named to the All-AAC Second Team after setting a Navy single-season record with 941 receiving yards. The prototypical "do it all" player that Patriots fans would come to appreciate.

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