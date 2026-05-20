Patriots' Brenden Schooler Speaks His Mind About Turf vs. Grass Fields

FOXBORO --- The World Cup is coming to Gillette Stadium this summer, and the playing surface has gone a full change ahead of the soccer tournament. After having a turf field for years, the playing surface will be grass for the soccer matches.

It will change back to turf for the fall, and will revert back to the same old playing surface.

But if New England Patriots safety and special teamer Brenden Schooler had it his way, he'd want it to remain grass for the football season.

"Just speaking personally for myself, I love playing on grass," Schooler told reporters following voluntary offseason workouts this week. "I think it's got more give on it, doesn't hurt as bad when you fall, and when it's freezing out, I don't think it cuts you up as bad as turf does, you know, you don't have to worry about turf burn."

Turf vs. Grass Has Made Its Way Into Headlines Again

Seven NFL stadiums are switching from artificial turf to natural grass for the World Cup this summer. Fifteen of the 30 stadiums use some sort of turf for games, despite constant cause for concern voiced by the players.

NFLPA executive director JC Tretter backs those vocal concerns, often arguing for league-wide grass fields. As a current player, Schooler gave his two cents about some of the digging he's done into the subject.

May 7, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (l) and Patriots president Jonathan Kraft (r) walk with first round draft pick Caleb Lomu (c) to the podium for a press conference on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

"Just from doing my own research, and you know, looking at data and stuff, I think with turf, you have the unfortunate thing that you kind of get caught up and guys get rolled up on, and your knee gives, or ankle gets stuck," he continued. "Grass has got a little bit more give. You talk about longevity, you talk about injuries, you talk about wanting to make sure your joints feel great."

Schooler is entering his fifth season with the Patriots and has gotten used to how his body will respond from a game on turf compared to grass. The differences are obvious, according to the New England captain.

"You know, playing (in) a game on turf ... not gonna lie, my knees ache, my ankles ache. It's a little bit more harsh on your body," Schooler said. "If I have any opportunity to go train, workout, play, run around on grass, I would probably prefer grass."

Schooler hasn't been the only Patriots player to be asked about field surfaces this offseason. One week prior, tight end Julian Hill was asked about the same question.

Some Players Just Don't Care

Oct 18, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) stretches during practice at the Harrow School. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I don't mean to make this a cliche answer, but man, if we got a game at one o'clock, no matter what the hell, the turf or the grass, it don't matter," Hill said. "We got a job to do, and that's the plan is to get the job done."

Most of the changes that would have to come would go through the NFLPA and the league's collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The current CBA doesn't run out until 2030, where field surfaces is expected to be a hot button issue.

Schooler knows that he isn't in the room for what he called the "nitty gritty" details, but is confident in the players that will be representing the union as a whole.

"I think that's a little above my pay grade right now," Schooler said. " I think Marcus Jones is our representative, so I think he's going to do a good job at representing us, and you know, making sure that we're on the best playing services, and the safest that we can be out there."

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