Patriots Captains React To Super Bowl Rematch Next Season

FOXBORO --- The wound is still fresh for the New England Patriots. It hasn't been all that long since they lost Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks in February.

They'll get a shot to get their revenge, as the Patriots are slated to travel to Seattle for a season-opening rematch against the Seahawks in Week 1. Speaking to the media for the first time this offseason, captains Marcus Jones and Brenden Schooler are ready to go when the game comes around.

"It’s just another opportunity for us to go out there and come together as a team, band together," Schooler said. "Start the year off right, 1-0, on the road. It’s hard to do that."

The Patriots didn't have the same on-field bite in the Super Bowl that they did in the games leading up to it. The offense struggled to move the ball consistently, while the defensive side of the ball couldn't keep up. It wasn't real close, though the 29-13 final score might make it look a lot closer than it was.

Patriots vs. Seahawks To Open Up 2026

But now the 2026 season is upon us, and the defending AFC champions have been back in the building for offseason workouts. We're still a week away from the team kicking off their organized team activities, and the captains know that they'll have to leave last year's success by the wayside.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I feel like at the end of the day, it’s a new year," Jones said. "At the end of the day, like, we’re not looking too far forward. I would say, of course, of course, you know, Super Bowl rematch. But at the end of the day, controlling what we can control. And it’s a lot of things that we got to get installed, training camp that comes down to it, you know, build during preseason and everything. But we’re excited about Week 1."

Next season will be just the third time in NFL history, and first since 2016, that the teams that played in the Super Bowl open up the following year against each other. For the Patriots, it will also be the first-ever game they are set to play on a Wednesday.

All the hype surrounding the game will add fuel to the fire, and Schooler made sure to reiterate that it's just a normal game.

Both Jones And Schooler Are Dialed In For Week 1

"I think you always have a chip on your shoulder when you’re up against somebody who you previously lost to the year before," he said. "I’m treating it just like another game. I’m going to go out there, I’m going to be composed just like I was in the Super Bowl when we played them.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (center right) forces a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"Nothing’s really changed except just the date we’re playing each other and the location we’re playing each other. I’m going to go out there and kind of treat the game just how I did in the Super Bowl."

Jones felt the same way. They know the talent is there, and will be able to see it come to fruitition during on-field practices throughout the summer. The Patriots are also well aware that they don't want to be feeling the same way again.

"At the end of the day, we put in a lot of work. You get all the way to where you wanted to be, and we didn’t get the job done," Jones said. "I mean, we understand it, but we know our potential, and we know how far we can go. You have a lot of guys who are back on a team that’s been in those situations, so we understand that. We don’t want that to happen again."

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