Ranking Every Patriots Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth

The New England Patriots don't start OTAs until next week, but their 91-roster has been set for a little bit of time. With each position worked out ahead of the next stop of the offseason schedule, the Patriots can launch head-first into the next few months of workouts.

But not every positon group is created equal. Some have plenty of depth and will be the cornerstones of this roster heading into an AFC title defense, while others are lacking.

I've ranked all 11 of the core position groups on the Patriots as it stands right now, and tried to look into some of the question marks that may surround each section of the roster.

11. Edge Rusher

Depth Chart: Dre'Mont Jones, Harold Landry, Gabe Jacas, Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson, Quintayvious Hutchins, Xavier Holmes

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Bradyn Swinson (43) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots added Dre'Mont Jones in free agency to help replace the loss of both K'Lavon Chaisson and Anfernee Jennings. They also traded up to grab Illinois' Gabe Jacas in the second round last month. Despite that, there are still holes at the position.

Harold Landry continues to deal with a lingering knee injury that he suffered last season, Elijah Ponder is good, not great, at defense, and seventh round rookie Quintayvious Hutchins was recently charged with domestic assault.

There's not much to do at this point in the season, but the Patriots will certainly need some inspiring showings off the edge this season.

10. Linebacker

Depth Chart: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, KJ Britt, Namdi Obiazor, Chad Muma, Otis Reese, Jesse Luketa, Amari Gainer, Khalil Jacobs

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Just a step ahead of the depth at edge rusher is linebacker, who could be a bit of a mystery this season. You know what you're getting in Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss, who both had great seasons in 2025. What you're not sure of is how the rest of the group will show out.

KJ Britt, signed in the offseason from Miami, has made his money as a special teamer, and sixth-round rookie Namdi Obiazor fits the same bill. Chad Muma and Jesse Luketa are veterans who may not contribute much either.

The group is fine, and will be led by the captain Spillane for another season. But should something happen, they may be in trouble when it comes to replacing the green dot in the middle of the defense.

9. Offensive Line

Depth Chart: Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, Caleb Lomu, Ben Brown, Dametrious Crownover, James Hudson, Marcus Bryant, Caedan Wallace, Mehki Butler, Sebastian Gutierrez, Lorenz Metz, Andrew Rupcich, Jacob Rizy, JonDarius Morgan

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) is seen after the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

For the second-straight year, the Patriots have revamped their offensive tackle room through the draft. They selected Caleb Lomu in the first round, and Dametrious Crownover in the sixth. Both of those players won't be starters, at least not now, and should factor in as depth/swing players.

The starting group (Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses) held up for most of the season. It wasn't until the postseason where the five up front began to let their offense down. That can't happen again in 2026, where the franchise's most prized possession -- Drake Maye -- need to remain upright.

In terms of top backup options, Ben Brown should remain a key cog at both guard and center. Second year players Mehki Butler (guard) and Marcus Bryant (tackle) could also compete for jobs.

8. Tight End

Depth Chart: Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon, Julian Hill, CJ Dippre, Tanner Arkin, Reggie Gilliam (FB), Brock Lampe (FB), Jack Westover (FB/TE)

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Hunter Henry is on the top of this list once again for the sixth-straight season, and for good reason. He is coming off one of his best seasons since coming into the NFL in 2016 and will remain Maye's security blanket for 2026. Behind him feels like a pretty set in stone group right now.

New England spent a third round pick on Notre Dame rookie Eli Raridon, adding him to a room that includes free agent signing Julian Hill. That group of three is the likely trio that makes it out of training camp, while young CJ Dippre is well-liked in the organization and could stick around.

For fullbacks, Reggie Gilliam will certainly be the top dog in that regard. Jack Westover did an admirable job as a replacement after Brock Lampe got hurt, but both seem like camp bodies at this point in time.

7. Special Teams

Depth Chart: Andy Borregales (K), Bryce Baringer (P), Julian Ashby (LS), Niko Lalos (LS)

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) lines up for a punt during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Other than adding a backup long snapper a few months back, this group has remained the same as it did a season ago. Borregales shook off a few shaky weeks to become one of the best rookie kickers in franchise history, while long snapper Julian Ashby was reliable on every unit.

Bryce Baringer struggled at times in 2025 and is entering a contract season. It was thought that the Patriots were going to sign a rookie to compete for the punting job, but the team only invited Indiana's Mitch McCarthy to rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He later signed with the CFL.

Entering a training camp as a backup long snapper is one of the highest hills to climb in football, but Lalos -- who's also had NFL experience as an edge rusher -- will give New England some depth options just in case.

6. Safety

Depth Chart: Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson, Mike Brown, Dell Pettus, John Saunders Jr, Brenden Schooler, Peter Manuma

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

At first, I was concerned about the lack of depth at the safety position. Other than Craig Woodson and Kevin Byard (one of my favorite signings from this year's free agent class), the room felt like a bunch of special teamers.

I've come around, and think that Mike Brown and Dell Pettus could become solid rotational players on the backend of this defense. This is more of a cornerback-heavy secondary for the Patriots, but both Byard and Woodson should be every-down players.

They also signed tryout player Peter Manuma to the roster following rookie minicamp, and Brenden Schooler has had experience in the past as a floater on defense. I'm not 100% sold, but could be persuaded about the true depths of this group.

5. Running Back

Depth Chart: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Terrell Jennings, Jam Miller, Lan Larison, Myles Montgomery

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs for a gain past Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One of the most interesting position battles this summer is going to be at the running back position. We know that Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson have locked up spots as the 1A and 1B guys, but who's behind them?

Terrell Jennings and Jam Miller appear to be the two favorites gunning for one job. The incumbent Jennings impressed on the field last season before injuries knocked him out of the lineup. The Patriots spent a seventh rounder on Miller, who's a compact runner from Alabama.

If it isn't one of those two guys, keep your eyes out for both Lan Larison (an undrafted free agent last season who got hurt after one preseason game) and Myles Montgomery (who signed the largest UDFA contract ever given out by New England).

4. Defensive Tackle

Depth Chart: Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, Eric Gregory, Jeremiah Pharms Jr, Leonard Taylor III, David Blay

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Even after losing Khyiris Tonga in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots' defensive line is still pretty deep. Milton Williams and Christian Barmore create one of the NFL's best 1-2 punches in the interior, while Cory Durden impressed when he was on the field last season.

They've also gotten plenty of capable backups waiting in the wings, including Leonard Taylor III, Joshua Farmer and Eric Gregory. Farmer was drafted last season, but injuries ended his rookie year prematurely.

One name to watch? Miami's David Blay, who signed an undrafte contract to come to New England. He's a bit undersized, but can make up for his frame with his fantastic speed when the ball is snapped.

3. Wide Receiver

Depth Chart: Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Jeremiah Webb, Nick DeGennaro, Kyle Dixon, Cameron Dorner, Jimmy Kibble

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right now, the Patriots don't have AJ Brown on their roster. But it's more likely than not that they will by this time in one month. Despite that, I'm a fan of the current wide receiver room that's currently in the building.

Romeo Doubs is a great replacement for Stefon Diggs as both an intermediate and deep route receiver, while Kayshon Boutte (if he's not moved) has gotten better each season. Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III have also made imprints in this offense.

The big storyline is if any of the undrafted rookies that the Patriots signed are going to make the team. NAIA star Kyle Dixon is loved by wide receivers coach Todd Downing, while Nick DeGennaro, Jimmy Kibble and Cameron Dorner all have the talent to make some noise when the preseason rolls around.

2. Cornerback

Depth Chart: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Karon Prunty, Kindle Vildor, Charles Woods, Marcellas Dial, Kobee Minor, Brandon Crossley, Channing Canada, Kenneth Harris

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) runs onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

You can make the case that the Patriots have football's best cover cornerback on their roster. Christian Gonzalez remains a blue chip player on the roster, and after getting his fifth-year option picked up this offseason, now turns his mind towards an extension.

The other two that make up New England's dominant trio are Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones. Those three players will remain atop the Patriots' cornerback depth chart once again and give them true weapons on the defensive side of the ball.

Behind them are a bunch of talented players bunched together. Kindle Vildor and Karon Prunty are two acquisitions that seem poised to make the roster, while Marcellas Dial is set to return from an ACL tear last summer. Seeing who breaks out of the jumbled-up group should be fun to watch.

1. Quarterback

Depth Chart: Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton

Aug 8, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) lines up against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Once you've nailed the quarterback portion of the roster building, a lot of the rest can fall into place. The Patriots don't need to worry about who's under center for the forseeable future, and Drake Maye is slated to only get better as his career progresses.

In the wings are Tommy DeVito -- a more than capable backup who's shown bursts of being a solid player in this league -- and Texas Tech's Behren Morton, who shined during the team's rookie minicamp.

Ideally, you don't have to worry about a potential replacement for Maye during the season, but the team is well stocked in case something does happen to the Second Team All-Pro.

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