Drake Maye Breaks Two Patriots Passing Records

Drake Maye's impressive second season as the New England Patriots quarterback continues, and that includes breaking a pair of long-standing records set by Tom Brady.

During the team's 38-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins to close out the regular season and clinch the AFC's No. 2 seed in the postseason, Maye went a modest 14-for-18 with 191 yards through the air and a single touchdown. As a result, the UNC alum set two new franchise records at the quarterback position.

Before he was pulled and replaced by backup Josh Dobbs during Week 18, Maye threw for a passer rating of 129.4 -- his 13th game of the year above 100.

Coming into the game, Maye was tied with Patriots Hall of Famer Brady with 12 such games. Brady set the previous record during his second MVP campaign during the 2010 season.

Drake Maye Continues To Rewrite The NFL Record Book

The second record Maye set was single-season completion percentage. With Maye only throwing four passes that fell incomplete during the Patriots' 14th win of the year, he finished the regular season with a completion percentage of 72%. That's the new single-season franchise record in New England, breaking another one of Brady's records.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (90) greets New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) on the field after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

It's also the sixth-highest in the history of the NFL.

When Brady won his first MVP award during the team's 16-0 regular season of 2007, the future Hall of Fame quarterback completed 68.9% of his passes en route to a Super Bowl appearance. In 2025, Maye finished the year 354-of-492 for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Now, Maye and the Patriots will look to take that regular season success into the postseason. The Los Angeles Chargers -- losing to the Denver Broncos in Week 18 -- await as New England's playoff opener, and Maye and his coaches will hope to carry over some of his record-setting performances into the next stage.

"We'll get ready and get rolling and try to do what we do every week," head coach Mike Vrabel said, "which is prepare and figure out who we have available and what we feel like the keys are going to be and try to practice and be ready to go. That's all we've done all year, and that's all we'll be able to do this week in the playoffs."

