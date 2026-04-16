April 7 marked the New England Patriots' local pro day at Gillette Stadium, with 27 college prospects being invited to take part.

Central Connecticut State quarterback Brady Olson was in attendance and clearly made an impression. How do we know? Within a few days following the conclusion of the local pro day, Olson was spotted working out with current Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III. The video, posted on Instagram, showing the pair putting in some offseason work together.

LATE NIGHT NEWS — Per recent video, #NEPats WR Efton Chism III has been working out with local QB Brady Olson, who was at the Patriots’ local pro day.



Story coming soon for @AllPatsTalk pic.twitter.com/lMmYrP6TiU — Jennifer Streeter (@JennyStreeter3) April 16, 2026

“I would be a little disappointed if Brady doesn't get into a camp," CCSU head coach Adam Lechtenberg told Patriots On SI. "I just think he's that good. And then he was seventh in the country of passing. He started at an FBS school as a young player. Super smart, super talented, can make all the throws. I've been around guys that have made it to that level, and I think he has the tools that's needed, and so it'll be interesting to see how it works out for him. But he's a fantastic person."

Olson working out with Chism is extra significant when one considers that there were a total of five wide receivers also in attendance at the local pro day. Despite that, Olson got to workout with someone from the current New England roster.

Who Is Brady Olson?

Olson is a quarterback of the Central Connecticut Blue Devils, listed as a senior standing at 6'4", weighing 200-pounds. He spent his first three years at UMass, but concluded his collegiate years with the Blue Devils. The Bellingham, Mass. native amassed 7,307 passing yards across 637 completions and 52 touchdowns across his career. In addition, he also ran for 425 yards and five touchdowns.

Olson getting some reps in with Chism make sense. Chism himself has some experience playing quarterback under coach Michael Bumpus during his high school years at Monroe High School.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In addition to working out with local QBs, Chism is also utilizing his offseason by training with Bumpus and focusing on secondary releases and creating more space on the field while also utilizing film analysis.

"Monroe loves him," Bumpus previously said to New England Patriots On SI of Chism mixing in hometown efforts in the offseason in addition to taking an approach with the Patriots. "Everyone loves him ... It's important to him that he stays local. He's comfortable here in Monroe because he has everything he needs. I think it's refreshing; it's not something you see all the time."

During his collegiate years of his own at Eastern Washington, Chism was placed on the AP All-American First Team and All-Big Sky First Team. Chism's breakout game with New England was against the New York Jets on Dec. 28, which followed his debut against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

Lechtenberg said he feels the budding quarterback has a decent chance of going pro with the Pats.

“I think they just want to see the physical tools," he said. "They know he's been a two time captain. He's been a winner, he's been a starter, he's been productive. I think when people see him throw in person, they'll see how talented he is. He really runs better than people think. He's just a great kid and a great player. And I think that's the biggest thing.“

The 2026 NFL Draft runs from April 23 to April 25. The 91st edition of the NFL Draft will be hosted in Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948. A total of 257 picks will be spread over the seven rounds.

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