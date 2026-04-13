Brown WR Says Patriots Local Pro Day Was A Dream

For Brown wide receiver Solomon Miller, the memory of the New England Patriots that he has growing up is Malcolm Butler's game-clinching interception back in Super Bowl XLIX.

Just more than 11 years later, and Miller -- an Orlando, Florida, native -- was one of 27 college prospects invited to the Patriots' local pro day at Gillette Stadium on April 7. Miller, one of five wide receivers who took part in the day, said the entire event was an awesome experience.

Part of that included speaking with New England head coach Mike Vrabel.

"Getting to meet an NFL coach face-to-face felt like a dream to me," Miller told Patriots On SI. "It was really awesome to shake his hand and I feel like it was a testament to all the time and effort I have put into the sport."

Brown wide receiver Solomon Miller makes a tough catch against Columbia. | Contributed by Solomon Miller

Miller has put a lot of time into football. This past season, he recorded career-highs in receptions (34) and receiving yards (359), while also finding the end zone twice. In his four-year career with the Bears, Miller became the 34th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards, and he's also been a valuable returner -- something the Patriots need after a less-than-average year returning kicks in 2025.

The 5-foot-11 wideout has also spent plenty of time and effort into track, something he equally shines in. He finished first and earned a top 10 time in Brown history for the 100 meters (10.67 seconds) at the Ocean State Cup on April 4 -- just three days before he made the trek to Foxboro for the local day.

"I'm Definitely Known As A Speed Guy"

"We are entering the outdoor season," Miller said. "As a receiver, I'm definitely known as a speed guy. But in my later years of college, I'd say my route running/tracking ability developed and became one of my strengths.

"I'm making sure my football skills remain sharp by working out in our new indoor turf facility with my roommate and good friend Ty Pezza," said Miller, who was invited to the pro day alongside Pezza. "I'd say track is an immense help. When you're used to going fast, everything slows down."

Brown's Solomon Miller (right) is also a record-setting track star. | Contributed by Solomon Miller

The group of five receivers that took part in the day -- Miller, Pezza, Army's Noah Short, Ohio's Eamonn Dennis and Nichols' Jack Morvan -- gave the defending AFC champions a look at some local talent at a position of need. With Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas all entering contract seasons, it's important for the Patriots to take long looks at any possible receiver who could potentially help the team in 2026.

The Patriots also have history when it comes to inviting local pro day players back for extended time with the team. Last year, offensive guards Jack Conley (Boston College) and Cole Birdow (Merrimack) inked undrafted free agent contracts, while edge rusher Hector Johnson (Endicott) was invited back for rookie minicamp.

For Miller, he's just excited for any possible chance he may get at the NFL. These past four years at Brown helped set him up for his future out of college -- "I got the best of both worlds by being able to play high level football and receive a world class education," he said.

The local pro day wasn't the only time the Patriots were able to look at Miller. At Brown's on-campus pro day, the first one in program history, both the Patriots and Tennessee Titans were present for the workout. Miller hopes that the budding relationship he has with New England continues into the late spring.

"It would mean everything," Miller said about an NFL team taking a chance on him. "Being in the NFL is my original childhood dream, so being able to live that out would be significant for me."

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