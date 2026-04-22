Patriots Financially Fit for Potential A.J. Brown Trade

Despite being cloaked in his share of controversy, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel remains cautiously optimistic regarding the construction of his team’s roster for the 2026 NFL season.

In fact, one might be inclined to say that he is “cryptically optimistic” surrounding the future of the receiver position.

“I think we are going to continue to try to strengthen our team,” Vrabel recently told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “Eliot (Wolf) and Ryan (Cowden) will have numerous conversations with different teams, but our first focus is going to be on the draft.”

Since mid-February, the Pats and the Philadelphia Eagles have been embroiled in trade rumors surrounding a potential deal for three-time second-team All Pro receiver A.J. Brown. While such speculation has yet to materialize into a done deal, one major sports outlet is reporting that Brown’s arrival in New England appears to be a forgone conclusion — especially given New England’s current financial situation.

If the Eagles were to trade Brown before June 1, they would take a $43.4 million dead cap hit — a financial burden most pundits consider to be an unacceptable price to pay. Should the Eagles wait to deal the three-time Pro Bowler until after June 1, their dead cap hit would drop to a more palatable $16.35 million. The Patriots, on the other hand, have $35.4 million in cap space available, and could easily accommodate the $23.4 million cap hit they would take by acquiring Brown.

Still, New England is unlikely to saddle themselves with such a cap burden. If the Pats and Eagles complete a trade on or after June 2, Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan expects the Patriots to quickly re-do Brown's deal.

“The optics of what Brown’s new deal will look like really depends on his willingness to lower his four-year cash intake from $133 million,” Benzan told OnSI. “While his $33 million in full guarantees will remain, his 2026 cap number will likley depend on how the Pats feel about his longevity, and most importantly his knee.”

Patriots Would Bolster their Offense by Trading for A.J. Brown

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel congratulates wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on his touchdown during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titans Colts 063 | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adding a player of Brown’s ability would help to transform the Patriots passing offense, while providing quarterback Drake Maye with the type of deep, big-play weapon to instill fear in opposing defenses for the foreseeable future.

The three-time All-Pro has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons. The Super Bowl LIX champion finished the 2025 season with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards. Given his impressive on-field resume, Brown has builds a deserved reputation as one of the league’s top outside receivers.

In that regard, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is wisely being protective with the thought of parting with his team’s most potent offensive weapon. In fact, recent reports indicate that the Patsmay be the only serious remaining suitors for Brown’s services. Still, recent remarks from Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni indicate that a trade does not appear to be imminent.

Of course, New England would not only be surrendering financial capital to add Brown to their stable of pass-catchers. Philadelphia’s reported asking price for their prime offensive asset includes multiple draft picks, centered around a first-rounder. Should the Pats and Eagles choose to make a deal in early June, the compensation package would mostly consist of 2027 selections — a draft considered to be rich in talent at several key positions.

With recent reports indicating that the Patriots may not be willing to part with a first-round selection for Brown’s services, the debate surrounding compensation for the talented wideout will only intensify in the coming days.

Additionally, it appears unlikely that the Patriots would spend a top pick on a wide receiver if they plan to send future picks to the Eagles after June 1 in exchange for Brown’s services.

Nevertheless, Vrabel refused to confirm that a potential trade would alter New England’s plans heading into this week’s draft.

“No, we’re going to approach every draft with the same, I think, mentality, and that’s get the right players in the right spot to be able to draft the best player available that fits who we are, how we want to play, the versatility, the skill set, the ability to grow,” Vrabel said. “There’s also measurables to this game. There’s measurables to NFL football. There’s height, there’s weight, there’s speed, so there’s a bunch of variables, but in our conversations with other teams are going to be surrounded around doing business this week.”

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