Patriots Get Varying Injury Updates Ahead of Week 9 Matchup

FOXBORO - The New England Patriots got a mixed bag of updates on several key players on Friday.



Before practice, running back TreVeyon Henderson released a statement addressing his absence from the team. He revealed that he experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency that resulted in unexplained neurological symptoms that required several days of hospitalization.



"I know that he is well loved and well respected on our football team," Vrabel told the media. "Just trying to make sure that TreVeyon is cared for and the recovery plan is intact and he's comfortable with it."



While Vrabel chose not to discuss potentially placing Henderson on the Non-Football Injury list, he did confirm that he will not play Sunday because of this medical emergency.



After poor weather forced the team to practice indoors, we got a better look at who else may or may not be available come Sunday.

A.J. Brown To Miss Sixth Game This Season

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after the catch at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vrabel confirmed that Brown will be OUT against the Packers, missing back-to-back games as he continues to manage lingering ankle and knee injuries.



He has not practiced since Wednesday, Oct. 28, as concerns surrounding a reported degenerative knee condition continue to swirl.



"I know he's working extremely hard to get back," Vrabel said. "He's staying engaged in meetings and everything else and doing everything that we ask him to do."



The Patriots traded 2028 first- and fifth-round picks for Brown back in July with an understanding of his medical status.



However, so far this season, they haven't gotten the return they hoped for from Brown.



With the Patriots set to travel to Munich, Germany, next week, Brown's availability remains an important storyline.



"I'm not sure yet," Vrabel said after being asked whether the team would need to make a decision on Brown earlier in the week. "I'll focus on this week and what that looks like."

Multiple Key Players Will Be Questionable On Sunday

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vrabel also noted that both tight end Hunter Henry (foot) and cornerback Marcus Jones (foot) will be questionable for Sunday's matchup.



Henry returned to practice Friday for the first time after leaving their Week 8 matchup against the Dolphins with a foot injury.



As one of Drake Maye's most reliable targets, Henry has been a major contributor to New England's offense. He leads the team in receptions.



If he can't go, Eli Raridon, Cameron Latu, and Tanner Arkin will headline the TE room. Tanner Connor remains on the practice squad.



Jones was a surprise addition to the injury report this week; after being a full participant on Wednesday, he was nowhere to be seen on Thursday with a foot injury. Like Henry, he returned to the practice field on Friday.



Outside of these two, the status for players like Kevin Byard III (chest), Carlton Davis III (neck), Mack Hollins (calf), Gabe Jacas (knee), Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder/knee), Morgan Moses (foot), Brenden Schooler (hamstring) and Greg Van Roten (hamstring) remain uncertain.

Decisions Remain On Potential IR Returnees

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) makes a catch during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about how wide receiver Mack Hollins and guard Greg Van Roten progressed this week, Vrabel left the door open for their return status.



"I think we'll see how they come in tomorrow and make some decisions on where they're at," Vrabel told the media.



Both players had their 21-day return windows opened this week and are eligible to be activated from injured reserve.





With injuries hampering their respective position groups, getting either player back would provide a much-needed boost to New England's depth heading into a tough stretch of the season.

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