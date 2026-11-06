Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson Releases Statement Regarding 'Unexpected' Medical Emergency

TreVeyon Henderson released a statement addressing his extended absence from the New England Patriots, revealing that he recently experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency.



Henderson had been away from team activities with what was initially reported as an illness. He was seen leaving the Patriots' facility on Wednesday, Oct. 28, ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He ultimately did not travel with the team.



In his statement, Henderson revealed that the medical emergency involved unexplained neurological symptoms that required several days of hospitalization. Although extensive testing has produced reassuring results, the cause of his symptoms remains unknown.



Here is Henderson's full statement, released Friday morning.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I would like to provide an official statement regarding the medical condition I’ve been experiencing.



"Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days. During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable.



"I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions. I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities.



"I want to thank my wife for being by my side throughout all of this, and most importantly, I want to thank Jesus for giving me a peace that surpasses all understanding. Despite all of this, my heart rejoices in The Lord and my heart is at peace knowing that He is always faithful and His promise of Romans 8:28 always remain true. “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” The purpose of trials in life is not to drive us away from God, but to only bring us closer. May God’s Will be done, not mine.



"My wife and I are deeply grateful for family and loved ones, the New England Patriots organization, my agent, my medical team, teammates, and everyone who has offered prayers, encouragement, and support.



"We respectfully ask for continued prayers and privacy as we focus on my health and recovery.



Love,

Trey"

Patriots Have Backup RBs Behind Henderson:

In light of this information, the Patriots will need to prepare for the possibility of being without Henderson for an extended period of time as he focuses on his recovery.



New England's running back room currently consists of Rhamondre Stevenson, Corey Kiner and Lan Larison, who was notably signed to the active roster ahead of this news. Terrell Jennings remains on the practice squad.

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