Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Responds to Question Involving Dianna Russini Investigation

It's been nearly five months since New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini were photographed at an Arizona resort, leading to plenty of headlines all offseason. Since then, The Athletic has released its findings regarding an internal review into Russini and her relationship with Vrabel.

Part of that investigation was about Russini's connection with Vrabel, and if it impacted her coverage. Ahead of the Patriots' Thursday practice, Vrabel was asked about his thoughts on the report's findings.

"No, I do not have any reaction," Vrabel bluntly said. "No, we have moved on and are focused on Seattle and focused on the Patriots and focused on getting better this week."

Photos were first released by Page Six, which showed Vrabel and Russini holding hands at an adults-only resort. Subsequent photos were also released showing the two at a bar in New York City, a casino table and on a dock heading to a boat.

While Vrabel wasn't investigated by the NFL, Russini — who resigned from her position as The Athletic's lead insider — was looked into by her former employer. The report found that those photos were enough to violate the company's ethics policy.

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What The Athletic Found In Russini's Reporting:

"We neither completed an investigation nor reached any conclusion about the nature of the full relationship between Vrabel and Russini, but the totality of the public photographs are enough to conclude a violation of company policy," the report said, via The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.

"Most of what Russini wrote about Vrabel or the Patriots was transactional and newsy," while the report later stated that there was not a clear link found to promote Vrabel in Russini's reporting.

Vrabel missed the third day of the NFL Draft back in April to seek counseling,

"As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend," Vrabel told ESPN at the time. "This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them."

Russini has reportedly been linked to a new job at Barstool Sports, potentially allowing a new shoe to drop in this ongoing controversy. Other than that, just like Vrabel's statements show, it feels like the Patriots have put this story behind them heading into the regular season.

"I will try to just say that I have moved on and am excited about this new opportunity here as we start this season," Vrabel said.

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