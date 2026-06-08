Patriots Finally Sign OT Caleb Lomu to Rookie Contract

With only hours remaining until the start of their mandatory minicamp, the New England Patriots have finally come to contractual terms with their first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Pats have officially announced the signing of rookie offensive tackle Caleb Lomu. The 21-year-old was selected by the Patriots with the 28th overall pick out of Utah in April’s draft. While the complete terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed, ESPN has reported that Lomu will officially join the Foxborough fold on a four-year deal worth approximately $18.9 million.

New England left little to chance when provided the opportunity to add one of the most talented offensive tackles in this year’s class. The Pats’ aggressively pursued Lomu by trading both their original first-rounder (31 overall) and the 125th (fourth-round) selection to the Buffalo Bills to select the talented lineman at number 28 overall.

The 6-foot-6, 313-pounder, played in 27 games during his college career with 24 starts at left tackle. Last season, he started all 12 games at left tackle and was named an All-Big 12 First Team selection.

What to Expect From Caleb Lomu During Minicamp

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots rookie tackle Caleb Lomu (74) talks to a member of the coaching staff at the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Although Lomu has been present throughout offseason workout sessions, he is now expected to garner notable attention during the team’s minicamp — the three-day program which is set to begin on June 9.

In addition to adding notable depth at tackle, New England will look to Lomu as a sentinel in the long-term health and protection of quarterback Drake Maye. During last season’s playoff run, Maye took 21 sacks — 15 more than any other quarterback in the postseason. Having prevented the allowance of a single sack in 2025, Lomu may find his way into the Patriots’ starting lineup sooner than later.

At present, New England is set to begin the season with veteran tackle Morgan Moses as their top option at right tackle — with second-year lineman Will Campbell aligning as the left-side starter. Though he is unlikely to unseat either incumbent prior to the start of the 2026 regular season, Lomu will use the coming months to prepare himself for an eventual starting role along the Patriots’ offensive line.

Widely praised for his athleticism, Lomu would be wise to enhance his competitiveness and aggression — traits necessary for becoming a future NFL starting offensive tackle.

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In addition to absorbing as much coaching as possible, Lomu would also benefit from adding some physical strength — allowing him to finish his blocks on a more consistent basis. When aligning as a protector, the Utah product has routinely demonstrated impressive balance, due largely in part to his quick feet, formidable framing and firm hand placement. When blocking for the run, Lomu has the athleticism to cut off the backside and reach the front.

Again, with solid coaching and added muscle, the Pats’ first-rounder should live up to the hype in short order.

With Lomu’s signing now official, second-round edge rusher Gabe Jacas remains New England’s lone 2026 draft selection who has yet to sign his rookie contract.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!