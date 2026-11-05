Patriots Know They'll Need to Slow Down Packers QB Jordan Love

It's a premier deep-ball matchup this week between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. Drake Maye and Jordan Love are some of the best at launching it down the field this year and have combined for 4,229 passing yards through seven weeks.

It should be a fun game to watch — and the Patriots defense knows that they'll need to be ready for the passing attack.

"Jordan Love's ability to get the ball out fast," edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones said about challenges they'll face. "We'll see how it plays out."

The Patriots, coming off a win against the lowly Dolphins, will be able to use this week against a 5-3 Packers team as a good measuring stick. They're currently winless in two attempts against NFC teams this season and could use a good win against an opponent gunning for the postseason.

Part of what's made this Green Bay team good (they're averaging 21.7 points per game) is the growth of Love under center.

Aug 19, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) evades a tackle by New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (92) during the first quarter of their preseason game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Nobody's had more 20-yard pass plays. A quarterback that's wildly efficient. He has a few off days, but they're few and far between. They throw shots," Mike Vrabel said. "I think that when one of your best players for them is their quarterback, or their best player, that's an emphasis that they try to make because when you give him time, he's able to find (Matthew) Golden, (Christian) Watson or Tucker Kraft."

Love, a first round pick by Green Bay back in 2020, had the time to learn under Aaron Rodgers during his first few years in the NFL. Once the reigns were officially passed, he hit the ground running. A playoff team a year ago, the Packers have surrounded Love with plenty of talent on the offensive of the ball. He's taken advantage.

One area where he's shined is making adjustments at the line of scrimmage, something that's stood out to Vrabel.

Love Has Grown When It Comes To In-Game Adjustments:

"Whether he's sight adjusting and the ball's coming out quick, or he's changing the protection and making a call, communicating, I think I've seen that growth over the last couple years," Vrabel said. "Certainly, give him a lot of credit for the way that his career started: watching. I think that that's hard. It's hard to develop when you're not playing. But he certainly did. He probably learned a lot from what Aaron was doing and how Matt (LaFleur) was doing it with him."

This Patriots defense has had up-and-down performances against some of the NFL's top offenses. They limited the Seahawks in Week 1 (albeit down their starting quarterback in Sam Darnold) and beat Josh Allen and the Bills three weeks later. But they also gave up 30 points to Caleb Williams and the Bears, and trailed to the Miami Dolphins for most of the first half of an eventual win.

Oct 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to pass the football against Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They'll need to be on their Ps and Qs against a Packers team hungry to get back into the mix of things in the NFC North.

"He's a talented player. He does a good job of finding his guys," Jones said. "The more comfortable he is in the pocket, the more accurate the ball is going to be. He's another prototypical quarterback, 6-(foot)-6, fast, can make any throw, so we got to do a good job of being smart."

"We all know he throws one of the prettiest deep balls in the league outside of Drake Maye, those moon balls that he throws up there," safety Kevin Byard said. "I think he's one of the most underrated quarterbacks in this league."

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