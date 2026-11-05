Patriots to Travel More That Almost Any Other Team Over Next 4 Games

The New England Patriots enter the third quarter(ish) of their season on Sunday, as they take on the Green Bay Packers at home for their ninth contest of 2026.

After starting 2-2 in their first four games, which was the toughest start to a season in over 30 years, New England righted the ship and went 3-1 over the next four they played.

Now sitting at 5-3, the Patriots will be challenged with immense travel, a pair of playoff teams from a season ago, and some of the best teamms in the NFC. Here's what's on the Patriots plate from Weeks 9 through 13:

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Josh Uche (9) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) react after the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Look At The Next Four Games, Plus The Bye

Sunday's 4:25 p.m. game against Green Bay could have momentum shifting effects on the next few games. While the Packers have been a powerhouse, winning four of their last five, traveling to Foxboro to face one of the best defenses in the league will be a challenge for coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers may potentially be without Micah Parsons, as he continues to rehab an ACL tear from last season — though he practiced for the first time all season on Wednesday. Green Bay has blocking miscues up front, which doesn't bode well for a team going against one of the top-ranked interior defensive lines in the NFL in Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, and Cory Durden.

Green Bay's 5-3 record is impressive, but they've yet to have an impressive win — notching victories over the Buccaneers without Baker Mayfield, the Bears without Caleb Williams, and the Cowboys, Jets, and Panthers (those three teams have an 8-15 combined record). Green Bay is entering Sunday's match looking for a legitimacy proving win over the defending AFC Champions.

Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Sunday's game against Green Bay, the Patriots attend their first long road trip of the third quarter of their schedule, heading to Germany to take on the Detroit Lions.

The Lions, currently coming off a victory against the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings, have provided one of the most efficient and high-powered offenses in the league. With a defense that's sturggled heavily this season, the Lions completely contrast to the Patriots, who have been leveraged by their defense to create opportunities for their offense.

It'll be interesting to see how this game plays out for both sides, that match up fairly well to one another, and how the international status of this game will effect the outcoming.

The good news is, regardless of if the Patriots escape Munich with a win, they'll have plenty of time to work towards one, as they enter their bye week in Week 11.

Oct 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

After a restful Thanksgiving break, New England will board for another lengthy trip, heading to Los Angeles to face the Chargers.

Los Angeles is currently a staggering 0-7 and are driving like a truck without its brakes, wheels, or gas pedal. However, this AFC Wild Card round matchup from 2025 could be sneaky for the Patriots on Sunday Night Football. While this game is often forgotten when reliving New England's playoff run earlier this year, the Chargers kept this game close until Hunter Henry broke free for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers defense has been efficient this year and the real issues in Los Angeles lay with the offensive liabilities. Mike Vrabel took his first regular season loss after a bye last year, which will be something to watch this year as New England enters their Week 12 match for a potential trap game.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) talks to Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) after an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England closes this five-week stretch of action and rest in a major way, facing the Buffalo Bills at home on the first Sunday of December.

In Week 4, the Patriots gave the Bills their first and only loss of the season. Since then Buffalo has been a wagon, toppling the Rams in overtime, outlasting the Raiders, and cruising past the Ravens.

Buffalo will visit New England one week after facing the Kansas City Chiefs, which could be advantageous for the Pats that would be looking to dominate game two of Buffalo's back-to-back matchup against recent AFC Champions.

However, if the Bills lose to Kansas City on Sunday Night Football in Week 12, Buffalo could also be looking at the Patriots game as an opportunity to get back in the win column. For New England, they have a massive opportunity to potenitally hand Buffalo their third loss of the season, sweep both games against the Bills, and put themselves in the drivers seat for the race to the AFC East title.

Another exciting feature of Week 13's game against the Bills is the storm blue rivalry uniforms returning to Gillette Stadium for the second time since their debut in 2025.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) comes under pressure from New England Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor (28) during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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