Patriots 'Likely' To Trade For A.J. Brown After NFL Draft, But Should They?

It's only a matter of time before the New England Patriots officially pull the trigger on an AJ Brown trade.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver has been thrown around in trade talks all offseason, mainly centered around the Patriots and his former head coach, Mike Vrabel. Now with just a few days to go before the 2026 NFL Draft, the latest update surrounding Brown and an eventual transition to New England was released.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that Brown -- who's still under contract with the Eagles until 2029 -- will still be heavily pursued by New England. The June 1 date, which would save Philadelphia roughly $20 million in cap space this season, is the main factor in when this deal gets done.

"No matter what happens at this week's draft, an A.J. Brown trade to the Patriots is still on the table and still tracking to happen on or after June 1, per league sources," Schefter wrote. "The two sides have discussed a deal, but neither has been willing to commit to it until after June 1, when Brown's $40 million salary cap charge would be split between this and next year."

Now this isn't new information that got released. Vrabel and the Patriots, though mum on the subject in press conference, have clear admiration for Brown. Coming off his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season, the former Tennessee Titans draft pick has put together a productive career since being selected out of Ole Miss in 2019.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) prepares to catch a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

This trade won't happen before this week's NFL Draft, where the Patriots currently sit 31st overall in the first round. If the deal gets done on or around June 1, the centerpiece of Brown's return would likely be picks for 2027. Maybe the Eagles want a player as well in the package. DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte -- both big contributors for the Patriots in their short careers -- are entering contract seasons in 2026.

"All the elements remain in place to make it happen, and Brown to the Patriots is still the likely outcome - just not during this week's draft," Schefter also wrote. "Put the trade on hold just for now, but things will soon quickly warm back up. The Eagles remain open to trading Brown, the Patriots remain highly interested in acquiring the star receiver, and conversations are expected to resume shortly on or before June 1, probably culminating in a deal, per league sources."

At one point, the Los Angeles Rams were reportedly in on a Brown trade before they decided to remove themselves from conversation. All offseason, it's been Brown and the Patriots, over and over and over again.

And while Schefter's latest reporting only confirms what people have come to expect from the Patriots, it shows that the defending AFC champions are willing to go "all-in."

Brown Isn't Present As Eagles Offseason Schedule Kicks Off

This news comes as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Brown, who's been outspoken against the Eagles at times during his career, won't be present at the team's offseason workout program. The reason? "He awaits clarity on his future," Garafolo reports.

New England's offseason program also began on April 20, with several high-profile names (Drake Maye, Will Campbell, Christian Gonzalez) all in attendance. Should a Patriots deal for Brown get done, the one thing that could hinder early season returns on the receiver's production is that he won't have the spring to work out with his new team. He'd be able to participate in the later half of OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but would be working on a tighter schedule than most.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Should Pats Even Make The Trade?

Boutte and Douglas are both in the final years of their rookie deals. Mack Hollins, who signed a two-year deal prior to 2025, is also entering a contract season. Kyle Williams and Efton Chism were rookies last year who contributed in spurts.

The Patriots essentially replaced Stefon Diggs with Romeo Doubs on a four-year deal in free agency, one that should pay off for New England's intermediate and deep game.

So is a trade for Brown even worth it? He's entering his age-30 season and has dealt with minor knee injuries at times during his career. If the Patriots swing a trade, unless they can work some magic on the phones, it may cost them up to a second-round pick (I don't buy that the Eagles will be able to snag a first rounder for him). Is that a move the Patriots' front office is willing to make?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrates a first down reception against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It should be. With Maye on a rookie deal for a few more seasons, and energy back in the building after a surprising Super Bowl run, putting your foot on the gas and not letting off should be a mindset the team has this year. Sure, you'd be down a top-60 pick in 2027, but ideally the returns of Brown on the field outdo whatever you'd be getting from that rookie.

They'd also need to take on his contract, which lasts until 2029. Guaranteed money from Philadelphia expires after the 2027 season.

Where there's smoke, there's fire. And there's been plenty of fire surrounding Brown and the Patriots this offseason. But things change quickly in the NFL.

If the Patriots decide to pass on a trade, drafting a wide receiver early this weekend may be a plausible outcome. If KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) or Jordan Tyson (Arizona State) fall to the bottom of the first round, New England may kick the Brown idea to the curb and move on.

But as of now, the odds remain at "likely." Do with that as you wish.

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