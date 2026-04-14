How Mike Vrabel Is Helping Patriots Prepare For NFL Draft

It's business as usual for the New England Patriots ahead of the NFL Draft, and nothing appears to be changing that mindset. As for head coach Mike Vrabel, he continues to help with the Patriots' pre-draft plans before the eventual start of the draft on April 23.

So what is he doing during that process? Speaking to reporters inside the team's new New Balance Athletics Center at Gillette Stadium, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf shined a light on what the reigning NFL Coach of the Year has been doing to help build the Patriots' big board.

"Very involved. I mean, business as usual," Wolf said. "I would say he's been in there with us probably – this round of meetings, probably a little bit more than he was last year, just because I know, there's the coaching staff, he's probably more – this is me putting words in his mouth – probably more comfortable just where things stand from that standpoint. But he's been in there. He's been contributing."

Media members in attendance were treated to a tour of the new mega-facility, which houses a spacious locker room, a new state-of-the-art draft room, and offices for both coaches and scouts. Vrabel, along with other position coaches, were spotted during the tour in their offices.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to reporters in the media during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As part of the day, the Patriots also hosted four players on "Top 30" visits. One of those including Auburn edge rusher Keyron Crawford. Some of the incoming rookies have already had their film examined by Vrabel.

"He's watched a ton of the players. I think he tries to watch every player that we give to each position coach," Wolf said. "He watches that whole – they call it the coaches list. So, he has an opinion on these guys, and it's helpful because sometimes there are players that the scouts like, me included, and he'll be like, 'Well, this is the reason that maybe this guy's not the best fit for us.' So, we can, again, continue to compile all the information together."

What Could New England Do In The Draft?

The Patriots currently have 11 draft picks this year, eight of them in the final day. With potential needs across the board, the defending AFC champs aren't ruling anything out come draft day.

"If you just go look at the board right now and just say, 'Hey, who are the 30 names that are not going to be there?' It's pretty difficult," Wolf said. "So, we'll just kind of continue to gather information and continue to evaluate and explore options, whether that's going up, going back, whatever the case may be."

The Patriots could also decide to move up (or down), depending on how the board falls. Wolf mentioned that if the team is able to make the roster better, they'll work on doing so. Safe to assume that Vrabel -- entering his second year at the helm in New England -- would be open to do the same.

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