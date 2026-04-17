Patriots Should Try And Swing Trade For Young AFC WR

A.J. Brown is the number one name on all New England Patriots fans' list of who they want to see join the franchise before the start of the 2026 season.

But Brown comes with his own issues -- declining numbers in the receiving game, some public feuds with other members of the offense, and set to turn 29 come the end of June. However, he would immediately come into New England and be the franchise's inarguable first choice wideout.

Brown is not the only potential option for New England, and should not be regarded as much. The Patriots instead pivot their focus to a younger, high-ceiling talent coming off a difficult sophomore season -- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

And alongside new free agent acquisition Romeo Doubs and impressive young talents Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, the Patriots receiving corps could finally resemble at least an above-average unit in the league -- something that they have not been since Antonio Brown's short stint with the organization back in 2019.

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Patriots Would Be Smart to Buy Low On Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas was looked at as one of the biggest receiving talents in football after putting up 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season in the league, much of which was spent catching balls from backup Mac Jones.

Yet, when year two rolled around, Thomas was a shadow of his former self. He ultimately fell behind former sixth round pick Parker Washington, and productive veteran Jakobi Meyers, who was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders at the trade deadline.

If the Jaguars do not see Thomas as one of their top-two offensive weapons in the passing game, it would make sense for them to entertain trade offers. And for New England, conversely, having the opportunity to buy low on a talent like Thomas would be a smart idea. Taking into account the in-house combination of six-time Super Bowl champion offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and All-Pro QB Drake Maye, it would make total sense.

The former LSU Tigers wideout is just 23 years of age and has room for a long career ahead of him, the next two years of which will also be on the much-discounted rookie deal.

So instead of going for the high-profile, proven capabilities of Brown, Thomas does present a bit more risk. He only has one season of high-level production under his belt, and the regression in 2025 is certainly concerning because he was still having passes thrown to him by an excellent QB in Trevor Lawrence.

But sometimes it is worth taking on some risk if the reward is sky-high, which acquiring BTJ could well be. Particularly if New England have to give up similar levels of draft compensation for Thomas as they would for A.J. Brown.

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