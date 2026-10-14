Patriots Make Massive Roster Decision on WR A.J. Brown This Week

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots just came off a 45-17 thumping of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, where they had three different pass catchers find the end zone. They're now just one step closer to adding another elite weapon to their offense.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown will be out at practice Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the New York Jets in Week 6, head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed. This move begins his 21-day window to be activated off of injured reserve. Brown was placed on IR following the team's 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener after suffering a high-ankle sprain.

"A.J. will be out there to practice," Vrabel told reporters ahead of practice. "(We'll) see how that goes."

Brown, the Patriots' top offseason acquisition this year, caught just three passes in his season debut for 26 yards before departing off the field and into the blue medical tent.

He's missed the last four games, but has been spotted a lot more often in the Patriots locker room — often wearing cleats with a slight wrap on his right ankle. He was in a chipper mood last week, chatting with Drake Maye and reporters at his locker.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after the catch at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, Vrabel didn't shut the door of a possible return for Brown, saying there is a chance that he could be active on the practice field. Today, he doesn't know how much he'll impact the offense out of the gate, but looks forward to getting him up and moving.

"He hasn't been out there, so I can't tell you until we actually see it," Vrabel said. "He's been out for four weeks, so we'll get him back out there practicing and see if he's ready to go in a couple days. And if not, then 21-day window and we'll go from there."

Where Will Brown Slot Into Patriots Offense?

Last week, the Patriots had just four wide receivers active against the Raiders (Kyle Williams, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III). This came after Mack Hollins, who injured his calf against Buffalo in Week 4, was placed on IR. The team declined to elevate Kyle Dixon, Cameron Dorner or Chandler Brayboy from the practice squad.

"Those receivers, they, they don't care who catches the ball," Vrabel said Sunday. "They don't care who catches a touchdown. They're just as excited for the next guy if it was them, and I think that that's truly what we wanna build around here, you know? And I gotta get it to be the entire team. I gotta get the entire team to look at it like that."

Once Brown returns to game action, he'll easily be the Patriots' top option in the passing game. His downfield abilities, along with the chemistry that he began to form with Drake Maye during the summer months, can help elevate this Patriots offense that's now starting to find its groove.

After Brown went down in Week 1, the Patriots' offense drastically changed for the worse. Maye, operating efficiently, threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter. While it's been more than a month away, there's no doubt in anyone's mind that adding Brown back into this huddle will help.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Obviously, a great player. A.J., any time the presence in the huddle and the presence that he carries out there," Maye said after the Seahawks game.

The Patriots don't need to officially activate Brown off of IR this week, but because he's set to return to practice, he'll have three weeks to be added to the active roster. If the Patriots decide not to add him to the 53-man roster, he'll revert back to IR and his season will be over.

There is currently one open spot on the 53-man roster. The Patriots also decided to start offensive tackle Marcus Bryant's 21-day window this week.

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