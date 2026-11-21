I've been very positive when it came to the A.J. Brown situation with the New England Patriots this year. I thought the trade was the right move to make back in June. I had high expectations after watching him shine in training camp. I kept up a positive outlook when he returned off of injured reserve.

But with the wide receiver now reportedly set to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury, it's time to call a spade a spade. Based on early returns, the Patriots, 10 games in, have lost the Brown trade and it's time to shut the receiver down for the rest of the season.

It's been a mess, and it's only going to get worse if the team doesn't pull the plug.

With Drake Maye out with a fractured fibula and likely set to miss the rest of the season, the year is a lost cause — regardless of what happens at quarterback. Keep Tommy DeVito under center, promote Behren Morton, sign Daniel Jones. Doesn't matter. The 5-5 Patriots are still alive for the postseason, but the beeps on that vital signs machine are slowing down.

It's time to just have Brown finish the season on IR. There's no reason to trot him out there on Sundays.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) is tended to by trainers after injuring his ankle during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots knew he had injury issues in his past, and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf felt confident in the team's assessment of him when they sent two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles back in June. He looked great in the summer and the Maye-to-Brown connection was going to take this offense to new heights.

It was a summer home run.

Then comes a high-ankle sprain suffered in the opener. He's out for four games and that chemistry with his quarterback, out the window.

Then when it's time to get him back after missing four games, his performances against the Jets and Bears were dismal. Six receptions, 85 yards and multiple drops.

Then the knee issue — something he's dealt with when he was with Tennessee and Philadelphia — flared up. It forced him to miss two more games. Brown was clearly fighting through injury and the team, strapped for healthy players amid their injury-riddled campaign, probably forced him back too soon.

Then a hamstring injury comes up after making his second catch against the Lions in Germany. He walked off the field, headed into the blue medical tent and then promptly into the Patriots locker room. The Patriots lost 35-10, their second-straight loss.

It was a fall strikeout.

Time to Shut A.J. Brown Down This Season

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) is unable to make the catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, the Patriots need to look at Brown, all bruised and battered, and not make this any worse. He's played in four games, caught 11 passes and is dealing with three times the lower-body injuries than he has touchdowns.

Operating under the assumption that the Patriots won't make the playoffs, they have just three IR return designations — and two of them are likely going to wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who are both eligible to be activated next week. Brown is able to be placed on IR again, but would have to miss another four weeks.

Is it even worth using up a potential return on a receiver who's spent more time on the injury report than the end zone this year?

It's not.

The Patriots are facing a gauntlet of a schedule after their bye and with whoever is throwing passes, it's not going to be a good outlook for the oft-injured Brown.

I've been very positive about Brown, the lifelong Patriots fan, making an impact in New England in 2026.

But right now, the best move that the team can make is just to rip the cord from the power socket on the year and get him (and his quarterback/next-door locker mate) healthy for 2027.

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