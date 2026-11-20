For Mike Vrabel, he's focused on fixing the problem. The problem for the New England Patriots through 10 weeks? It's a myriad of things, which includes tackling, injuries, offensive firepower, covering and a whole lot of miscues that cause a team to be 5-5.

But the Patriots head coach isn't going to try and patch things up with his voice. This week, when asked about what his message was to the fans after a second-straight bad loss to an NFC North team, Vrabel said he's more worried about improving.

"I think the biggest thing is that I believe in trying to say less and try to do more," Vrabel said Monday. "So, to sit here and try to sell some message, I think that our fans in the year and a half that we've been here recognize when we have our chance to win the football game, put ourselves in position, don't stall out drives, don't make mistakes, don't give up big plays, get stops on third down, all those things that we know that leads to winning, especially against good teams."

But as the Patriots sit quietly on their bye week, and their quarterback Drake Maye potentially done for the season, the fanbase could use a jolt of energy. 45 points allowed to the Packers, then 35 to the Lions. Nothing seems to be going right for the Patriots ... and these next few weeks are going to be major chances for Vrabel to show that the team's culture and identity remains in tact.

Even in their wins, they haven't been totally consistent. Showing they can start to be a consistent team without Maye and try to scrape together some wins is a step in the right direction.

Football - NFL - New England Patriots Press Conference - Munich, Germany - November 13, 2026 New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the press conference REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

Consistency is Key For Patriots Moving Forward

"We haven't had consistent performances. So, a lot of things lead to the performance, and that's the turnovers, the split-second decisions, the critical mistakes, the missed tackles, the drops," Vrabel said. "There's a bunch of stuff, and it all leads to being inconsistent. So, we need to have consistent actions.

"Again, we've talked about preparation. How we prepare is great. I thought that we had a good week, but the only thing that matters is how we perform and how we play on Sunday. So, we'll still have to continue to prepare, and we'll just have to find ways to play better and play more consistent."

As of now, it's safe to assume backup quarterback Tommy DeVito — who has starting experience — will take the reigns under center. He's capable, though it didn't come across against Detroit in Munich. If the defense can right the ship and start to look like a Vrabel-led team oozing with culture and confidence, this season doesn't have to be over for the Patriots.

But based on how they've looked, that might be a tall task for even Vrabel to fix.

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