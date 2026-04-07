Patriots Pivot by Trading Versatile Marte Mapu to Texans

Though the New England Patriots appeared resigned to parting ways with versatile linebacker/defenisve back Marte Mapu via release, the club’s brass was able to secure some return on investment from the Houston Texans.

The Pats and the Texans, per the Houston Chronicle, have reached an agreement on a trade in which the Texans will receive Mapu and a 2027 seventh-round pick from New England in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Despite having aligned predominantly at safety for his first two seasons, Mapu made the switch to linebacker when the team reconvened for training camp in late July. He suited up for 17 games. He finished the season with 25 total tackles (18 solo), one forced fumble, and one interception

Since joining the team in 2023, Mapu never seemed to shake the slow start to his NFL tenure. The Patriots third-round pick (No. 76 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft played in 17 games and aligned on 204 (approx. 18 percent) of the team’s defensive snaps during his rookie season. Mapu finished the year with 18 tackles, one interception, a pass break-up and a forced fumble. Though he started 2024 on injured reserve, the Sacramento State product logged 46 total tackles, six passes-defensed, three forced fumbles and one interception.

Despite spending much of his time at either linebacker or safety, Mapu has both practiced and played at various spots on the defensive side of the ball since first donning a Patriots uniform. Though he was previously listed among the safeties on the team’s depth chart, he has played both an off-the-ball role, as well as the deep safety spot.

Mapu Searches for Greener Pastures Deep in the Heart of Texas

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots safety Marte Mapu (15) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the final analysis, Mapu attempted to find his best fit within Vrabel’s defense as a weakside linebacker. At 6’3”, 230-pounds, he did fot the mold of agile, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback — a group which includes Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens, Christian Elliss and Harold Landry.

Provided he is able to build upon his experience as a box player, training him for full-time linebacker duties could allow the hard-hitting defender to reach his potential as a member of the Texans.

Finding a trade partner for Mapu in the “11th hour” elicits memories of a similar end to franchise legend Stephon Gilmore’s tenure with New England in 2021. After reports earlier in the day reflected on the Pats’ desire to release the All-Pro defensive back, Gilmore and the Patriots ultimately parted ways by reaching an agreement with the Carolina Panthers to send the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year to Carolina in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft selection.

Gilmore announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons on April 2. He earned three [of his five] Pro Bowl nods, received two first-team All-Pro selections, and was a member of the team that won a championship in Super Bowl LIII.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!