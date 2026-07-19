Patriots Training Camp Roster: 90-Man Roster Entering Camp (And Who's on the Bubble)

Watching a training camp practice can be stressful. Over the last few months, the team has added plenty of new faces who are all wearing new numbers. You haven't been able to keep up.

Well, lucky for you, the New England Patriots have decided to keep Bill Belichick's old tradition of giving rookies the 50s and 60s in the closet and instead gone the more traditional route. Their roster is filled to the brim with players wearing *normal* uniform numbers.

But which players have the best shot to make the roster this summer, and which players on the bubble should you keep an eye out at practice?

As it stands with a week to go until Patriots training camp, here is the Patriots' 90-man roster broken up into digestible tiers to help you understand where each player fits into New England's roster ecosystem.

Roster Locks:

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) speaks to the media after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These are the players that the Patriots won't even think twice about. They've already been penciled into the starting lineup and are current/future foundational pieces of the roster. From the MVP-level quarterback to the pair of star defensive linemen, the Patriots are creating their identity around this group of players.

CB Christian Gonzalez (#0)

WR A.J. Brown (#1)

S Craig Woodson (#4)

QB Drake Maye (#10)

LB Robert Spillane #14)

CB Marcus Jones (#25)

S Kevin Byard (#31)

RB TreVeyon Henderson (#32)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (#38)

S Brenden Schooler (#41)

OT Will Campbell (#66)

OG Mike Onwenu (#71)

OT Caleb Lomu (#74)

OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (#75)

TE Hunter Henry (#85)

WR Romeo Doubs (#87)

DT Christian Barmore (#90)

DT Milton Williams (#97)

Sure Bets:

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) leaves the practice fields after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though I'm not putting these players in the 100% lock category, these are the players that will plug in the gaps in the starting lineup. Yes, they'll make the team and really contribute to the wins each Sunday, but may not be in the largest role at their positions. For others, like the specialists, they're the only ones rostered heading into camp.

EDGE Dre'Mont Jones (#5)

CB Carlton Davis (#7)

WR Mack Hollins (#13)

P Bryce Baringer (#17)

WR Kyle Williams (#18)

K Andy Borregales (#36)

FB Reggie Gilliam (#44)

LS Julian Ashby (#47)

EDGE Gabe Jacas (#50) - Remains Without A Rookie Contract

LB Christian Elliss (#53)

C Jared Wilson (#55)

OT Morgan Moses (#76)

TE Eli Raridon (#82)

DT Cory Durden (#94)

Leaning Yes:

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Dametrious Crownover (68) works out during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I feel comfortable assuming these players will make the roster when cutdown day rolls around in August. But there are just minor things that are holding them back from being sure bets. A few players, esepcially the younger ones, may be facing an uptick in positional competition. Injuries could also play a part in this group not being involved as much as the first two tiers.

EDGE Harold Landry (#2)

WR DeMario Douglas (3)

QB Tommy DeVito (#16)

CB Karon Prunty (#21)

CB Kindle Vildor (#28)

S Mike Brown (#33)

OT Dametrious Crownover (#68)

C Ben Brown (#77)

EDGE Elijah Ponder (#91)

DT Leonard Taylor III (#93)

Could Go Either Way:

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. (27) does a drill during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is where the fun training camp debates come into play. Do the Patriots want to keep a fourth running back or use that spot for an extra tight end? Should they use a roster spot on a player who may not be that great defensively, but can shine on special teams? This large group is made up of players who may be in limbo right now when it comes to their roster spot. A strong camp could really help their chances, but it could also do the same for the players backing them up.

WR Kayshon Boutte (#9)

QB Behren Morton (#15)

CB Charles Woods (#22)

S Dell Pettus (#24)

RB Terrell Jennings (#26)

CB Marcellas Dial (#27)

RB Jam Miller (#30)

RB Lan Larison (#34)

LB K.J. Britt (#35)

EDGE Bradyn Swinson (#43)

LB Namdi Obiazor (#48)

LB Chad Muma (#49)

OT James Hudson (#51)

OG Andrew Rupcich (#67)

OG/OT Caedan Wallace (#70)

TE Tanner Arkin (#84)

WR Efton Chism III (#86)

DT Joshua Farmer (#92)

DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (#98)

Firmly On The Bubble:

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Otis Reese (54) does a drill during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This tier is hovering over the "cut" button more than the "keep" button right now. A lot of them are just caught up in a numbers game. Right now, New England has 12 wide receivers, six running backs and seven safeties. It's not because of a lack of talent, but this group just might not have the clearest outcome to crack the 53-man roster come September (for now, a lot can change this summer).

CB Kobee Minor (#19)

CB Channing Canada (#29)

S Peter Manum (#34)

FB/TE Jack Westover (#37)

RB Myles Montgomery (#39)

LB Jesse Luketa (#42)

EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins (#45)

OT Marcus Bryant (#52)

LB Otis Reese (#54)

EDGE Xavier Holmes (#58)

LB Khalil Jacobs (#59)

C/OG Jacob Rizy (#64)

TE C.J. Dippre (#81)

WR Kyle Dixon (#83)

WR Cameron Dorner (#88)

DT Eric Gregory (#95)

LB Amari Gainer (#99)

Outside Looking In:

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jeremiah Webb (29) does a drill during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mostly made up of undrafted rookies and players who ended last season on the practice squad, this group are the players who will really need strong summers to make their names known. Some players, especially those on defense, have shots to crack the roster in what are weaker positions of depth. For the rest, these weeks will be about proving their worth to stick around any way possible.

WR Jimmy Kibble (#19)

WR Nick DeGennaro (#23)

S John Saunders Jr. (#23)

WR Jeremiah Webb (#29)

CB Brandon Crossley (#39)

FB Brock Lampe (#46)

OT Sebastian Gutierrez (#61)

OG Mehki Butler (#63)

OG JonDarius Morgan (#69)

OT Lorenz Metz (#72) - Eligible For International Pathway Program Roster Exemption

DT David Blay Jr. (#96)

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