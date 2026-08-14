11 Takeaways From Patriots' Tough Preseason Tie over Colts

FOXBORO --- The score won't truly dictate much about how the New England Patriots' 2026 season will go, and the result certainly won't be remembered by many.

The Patriots nearly pulled out a win over the Indianapolis Colts, but had to settle for a 13-13 tie in what wasn't a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination. Four combined turnovers, nine combined punts and 11 combined penalties gave us a perfect example of the preseason vibes at Gillette Stadium.

It's the preseason, so of course not all of the Patriots' biggest names played. But a select group of players weren't spotted during pre-game warmups.

Wide receiver Kyle Dixon, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, linebacker Christian Elliss, cornerback Christian Gonzalez, cornerback Charles Woods and long snapper Julian Ashby weren't in pads as the team warmed up. Edge rusher Harold Landry (PUP) and safety Brenden Schooler (NFI) have yet to make their debuts this summer, and that didn't change Thursday.

This year's preseason home opener didn't have as many fireworks as last year's 48-18 win over the Washington Commanders, but Mike Vrabel and the Patriots did have some positives to take away.

Here's how it happened, and what it means moving forward:

1. Tommy DeVito Looks The Part

Without Drake Maye in the starting lineup for obvious reasons, the Patriots turned to backup Tommy DeVito to start the game. He's been putting together a strong camp as the team's QB2, so it only made sense that he got a larger opportunity in a game situation.

DeVito game out and really tossed the ball well. He played just the first half, but had the Patriots up 10-7 by the time he was pulled for rookie Behren Morton to start the third quarter. He ended his day going 13-for-22 with 138 yards and a touchdown, and really looked comfortable in the huddle.

His day ended on a two-minute drill to close the first half. He took a hard hit in the pocket and delivered a 25-yard strike outside the numbers to Kyle Williams, before the drive stalled after a low throw to Tejhaun Palmer.

2. Kindle Vildor Makes First Big Play

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor (28) intercepts a pass to Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Coleman Owen (9) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Patriots' opening drive stalled inside 30-yard line and were forced to kick a 40-yard field goal, the defense wasted no time getting the ball right back.

The Colts, set up by a big kick return from Coleman Owen and a 17-yard throw and catch between Anthony Richardson and Drew Olgetree, were starting to put together a nice drive. Instead, it was the free agent Vildor making the first big play of the preseason.

Richardson tried to hit Owen in the flat, but the wide receiver couldn't corral it. It felt right into Vildor's hands, and although he was ruled down by contact, the cornerback ran down the left sideline to the tune of cheers. It was a nice play by Vildor, who has spent most of camp working as either the fourth or fifth cornerback.

3. Jam Miller Takes Care of RB1 Duties

The Patriots have cycled through a lot of reserve running backs this week, eventually putting Myles Montgomery and Terrell Jennings on season-ending IR. That let rookie Jam Miller take control as the starter tonight. Although he did split some time with Lan Larison, it was clear that the Alabama rookie was the workhorse.

He finished the day with 14 carries for 55 yards, both team highs. He was also targeted one time in the passing game, but a high throw from DeVito left it uncatchable. Even deep into the fourth quarter, Miller ran with juice and burst, a good showing for a player now looking at a much larger role in the upcoming weeks.

4. First Game Jitters For Caleb Lomu

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (74) warms up with linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England's third offensive drive could have had some major highlights on the timeline. Instead, they kept getting pushed back. First round rookie Caleb Lomu, handling the starting right tackle duties, had several duds on that drive.

First, DeVito connected with rookie tight end Eli Raridon on a nice catch-and-run, but it was called back because Lomu was too far downfield. Later on the drive, Colts rookie edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. beat Lomu in a collapsing pocket for the game's only sack.

Lomu did end up having a few nice plays to close the first half, including picking up a blitzer on a 20-yard catch by Efton Chism III, but it was still a work in progress for the rookie tackle.

5. Defense Stands Tall, Forces Back-to-Back Fumbles

The offense wasn't able to get anything cooking, but the defense started to swing the game in New England's direction. With the Colts driving, what loked like a sure-bet rushing touchdown from Seth McGowan led to the football being on the ground. Jeremiah Pharms Jr. punched the ball out, and safety Dell Pettus recovered it at the 1-yard line.

But that's not all!

Video assistance gives the ball to New England. They've got three takeaways already, and two in the last three plays. https://t.co/hARMMQRqAw — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 14, 2026

On the next defensive possesion, the Colts turned it over again. Anthony Richardson ran to his left trying to pick up some extra yardage. Linebacker K.J. Britt, who had clogged the running lanes one play prior, came flying in to knock it out of Richardson's hands. It was initially ruled down by contact, but a quick challenge from Vrabel led to it being overturned.

Late in the first half, the Colts would ultimately break through. Richardson bulldozed his way into the end zone on a one-yard quarterback keeper to give the Colts their first points of the night.

6. Interior OL Takes Hit As Brown, Rupcich Leave Game

The Patriots entered the day with an already-thin group in the interior of their offensive line. They ended the night down one of their starters.

Ben Brown, who's consistently repped with the second-team offense at both center and guard, opened the game as the starting center. In the first quarter, DeVito scrambled out of the pocket. In the pile that later formed, it appeared that the Patriots quarterback was tackled into Brown's leg.

He would stay down for a brief period of time before eventually being helped up and led into the blue medical tent. After spending some time with members of the medical staff, Brown was taken to the locker room for further examination. Rookie Jacob Rizy came in to replace him at center.

It woukd get worse, as starting left guard Andrew Rupcich would grab his knee after a run in the fourth quarter. He would walk off the field under his own power, but wouldn't return to the game after a trip in the blue medical tent (though he did remain on the sideline). Mehki Butler came in to replace him.

7. Chunk Plays Leads to Pretty Kyle Williams TD

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) catches the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Johnathan Edwards (35) for a touchdown during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lone Patriots touchdown of the day capped off a really well-executived drive from DeVito and the offense. The quarterback connected with Cameron Dorner on a 17-yard catch before hitting Chism across the middle. A 15-yard outside run from Miller set the Patriots up inside Indianapolis' red zone.

That's when DeVito found Kyle Williams on a beautiful back-shoulder throw down the Patriots' sideline. He looked down Williams the whole way, and the second-year receiver easily beat Colts cornerback Johnathan Edwards for the 12-yard score.

Those type of plays are the ones that Williams -- who's stuck in a crowded receiver room -- needs to make this summer. He ended the night with two grabs on three targets and 37 yards (the most on the team).

8. Young Safety Stacking Days, Interceptions

The Colts replaced Richardson with Riley Leonard to open up the third quarter, and that move immediately came back to bite them. On their first drive of the half, Leonard lofted a prayer down the middle of the field intended for wide receiver Eli Pancol.

Instead, it fell right into the arms of second-year safety John Saunders Jr, who immediately scampered to pick up 26 yards on the return. Saunders closed Tuesday's joint practice with an interception and also had one earlier in training camp. He's starting to come on as one of the biggest ball hawks on this roster.

9. Lan Larison Involved In Passing Game

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Lan Larison (34) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite getting a few runs early in the game, nothing really amounted to much on the ground for Larison (seven attempts, one yard). Where he made the most impact was in the passing game.

The running back was targeted seven times for six receptions, the most by any Patriot in the win. He tallied a team-high 39 receiving yards, most of them coming in the quick game out of the backfield. His first four catches were from DeVito in the first half, but Morton settled in to hit him on a few dump offs in the second half. Getting involved as a receiving back will be the biggest way Larison can make the roster this year.

He also added a 24-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

10. Colts Even Things Up Late

With the Colts trailing 13-10 late in the fourth thanks to a 46-yard field goal from Spencer Shrader, they tried to muster up a game-tying/winning drive. Leonard completed two passes to Raylen Sharpe, and an illegal hands to the face penalty on defensive tackle Isaiah Iton extended the drive into New England territory.

After the two-minute warning, Leonard connected with Sharpe on a two-yard completion before overthrowing E.J. Horton Jr. On the ensuing 61-yard field goal attempt, Shrader's kick was perfect and tied the game at 13 with 1:16 left.

11. Rookie QB Nearly Pulls Out Win, Missed FG Ends It

With a golden opportunity to lead the Patriots to a win, Morton and rookie wideout Kobe Prentice combined for a fantastic final drive. On the first snap, Morton fired it to Prentice for an eight-yard gain. Two plays later, the two hooked up once more for a 19-yard chunk play.

As Prentice was going down, he was hit late by Colts cornerback Mehki Rodgers. That tacked on 15 more yards and pushed the Patriots into Colts territory. After a loss of three from Larison on the ground, Vrabel called a timeout with 19 seconds left.

On a 3rd-and-13 with 17 seconds left, Morton handed it off to Larison up the gut. He gained three yards, forced an Indianapolis timeout and allowed Andy Borregales to come into the game to try a 49-yard field goal. He missed it -- his third miss of the night -- and the game would go down quietly as a 13-13 draw.

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