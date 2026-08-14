Patriots Might Have Found Their Next Productive Rookie RB in Jam Miller

For the New England Patriots, the running back position carousel has already begun.

In the last 48 hours, the team has had to release rookie Myles Montgomery with an injury designation and place Terrell Jennings on season-ending IR. They've signed veterans Hassan Haskins and JaMycal Hasty off of the street, but there's clearly an open competition for the third running spot now.

But instead of Jennings -- who looked like he was close to locking that up in training camp -- we might have a new leader in the clubhouse. Alabama rookie Jam Miller, one of New England's seventh round picks, had himself a promising start to his young career Thursday night against Indianapolis.

Miller ran the ball 14 times for 55 yards, both team highs, in the 13-13 tie with the Colts. He also looked great picking up rushers in the passing game. Overall, it was a net-positive game for the running back.

"Jam was great," quarterback Tommy DeVito said postgame. "Again, another rookie that is stepping up to the plate, whether it is in pass protection or to run the ball. He is confident in the huddle. You do not see him looking around and acting like he does not know what is going on. So, his confidence, that helps myself and everybody in the huddle believe in him and feel confident — so when we hand him the ball, he lowers his pads.

"He will lay the boom on somebody. He also has a little shiftiness that I am ready to see some more and more."

Could Miller Stick Around As RB3?

There's now a big hole for Miller (or any other running back to fill) on the roster. With Jennings going down for the year, it's going to put more stress on the younger players fighting for that spot. Lan Larison, who got some early-game snaps along with Miller, is also in contention for that role.

But he hasn't looked as sharp, both on the practice field and the game field. On Thursday, Larison had seven rushes for one singular yard. Several times, he was stuffed at the line of scrimmage and brought down for a loss.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Jam Miller (30) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a step in the right direction for Miller after spending most of the summer solely repping with the third-string offense.

"It was good to see Jam come out and have some nice runs," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "I felt like he ran with his pads down and had a couple physical runs, and was happy for him. This is a great evaluation. We can start to figure out guys that can and start to figure out guys that can't too."

Miller's physical style of running might be a better fit for this team than Larison's shiftier, receiving-like skillset. Several times did Miller run up the gut and take on contact. With a long year upcoming and the possibility of a large chunk of playing time behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, Miller's ability to be a ground-and-pound runner could come in handy for New England's offense.

The 22-year-old running back knows that there's a competition going on, and he's embracing anything he can do to stick around a little longer.

"I feel like every team’s got to battle. Everybody is battling from starting quarterback to the starting running back. Just everybody just competing," Miller said, while sharing that everyone in the room are friends. "But at the end of the day, pretty sure everybody knows that this is a business thing. And for me, you know, I’m just trying to earn a spot on this team."

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