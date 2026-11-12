Patriots QB Drake Maye Staying Level-Headed This Week vs. Lions

It wasn't pretty for Drake Maye last week. For the second time this season, the New England Patriots quarterback threw three interceptions in a game in what turned into a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers — a performance he said was disappointing.

Now that the page has turned to the Detroit Lions this week (in an entirely country), Maye is confident in himself and his Patriots teammates in righting the ship.

"I think just try not to get lost in why we're coming over here, to play a game and to win a football game," Maye said Thursday, later saying that there's pressure every week to perform.

Maye has been up-and-down this season. Some weeks, he's on fire. Others, like last week against the great Packers defense, it's not that great. With the Week 11 bye week looming on the horizon, the Patriots need to find a way to get a win against the Lions.

That will start with how the 24-year-old quarterback plays.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) on the field after a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think you're trying to not to get too high or low through the highs and lows," Maye said. "That's part of this game, especially this position. This game will humble you and also give you some special moments for the rest of your life to remember, so just reminding (myself of) that and just trusting my work throughout the week, trusting my teammates, my coaches and just going out there and trusting my ability."

Maye Can Bounce Back Against Good Lions Team This Weekend

This year, Maye is among the worst when it comes to turning the ball over.

But his abilities at making plays happen with his legs and his arm strength are going to be critical as the Patriots continue to battle injuries. The hope is that Maye, despite earlier struggles, will carry the offense on his shoulders to their first international win since 2017 (a 33-8 win over the then-Oakland Raiders in Mexico City).

Maye is confident in himself. So is his head coach. Against a potential playoff team like Detroit, it's another opportunity for the former All-Pro to prove himself.

"I think that he'll come back, he'll bounce back," Mike Vrabel said Monday on his quarterback. "He's made a lot of plays for us and helped us win, and he'll continue to do that. He did that at times (Sunday). I know Drake, I know he's already back to work and focused on how he can improve and how he can help this football team."

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