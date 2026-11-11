Patriots Week 10 Injury Report: 7 Absent From Practice, 3 Already Ruled Out

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots took to the practice field later than they usually do on Wednesdays ahead of their upcoming trip to Germany.

They flew out after their first practice of the week, which had seven players missing from the session on the Gillette Stadium field. Some big names, including A.J. Brown and Reggie Gilliam, returned to the field, while some others were absent and were subsequently ruled out for Sunday.

Here's a look at the Patriots' initial injury report for Week 10:

Patriots on Active Roster Wednesday, Nov. 11 Status RB TreVeyon Henderson DID NOT PARTICIPATE - OUT (illness) OG Ben Brown DID NOT PARTICIPATE - OUT (knee) CB Carlton Davis DID NOT PARTICIPATE - OUT (knee) RB Rhamondre Stevenson DID NOT PARTICIPATE (knee) TE Cameron Latu DID NOT PARTICIPATE (back) OG Walter Rouse DID NOT PARTICIPATE (concussion protocol) S Brenden Schooler DID NOT PARTICIPATE (hamstring) FB Reggie Gilliam - IR LIMITED (knee) WR A.J. Brown LIMITED (ankle/knee) TE Hunter Henry LIMITED (foot) OG Greg Van Roten - IR LIMITED (hamstring) OT Morgan Moses LIMITED (foot) CB Charles Woods LIMITED (hamstring) S Kevin Byard LIMITED (chest) QB Drake Maye FULL (right shoulder)

The Lions, who aren't flying to Munich until later in the week, had a much shorter injury report:

Lions on Active Roster Wednesday, Nov. 11 Status RB Sione Vaki DID NOT PARTICIPATE (ankle) C Cade Mays DID NOT PARTICIPATE (ankle) CB D.J. Reed DID NOT PARTICIPATE (hip) QB Jared Goff LIMITED (chest) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown LIMITED (rib) S Kerby Joseph LIMITED (knee) S Brian Branch LIMITED (hip) RB Jacob Saylors FULL (neck/hamstring) EDGE D.J. Wonnum FULL (concussion)

Trio of Key Pieces Already Ruled Out

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) is helped off the field against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots will be shorthanded on their plane trip tonight. TreVeyon Henderson, Ben Brown and Carlton Davis all won't make the trip after being ruled out. The trio of them weren't spotted during practice and that shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

Henderson has missed the last two games after we learned he was dealing with neurological issues that forced him to be hospitalized. Both Brown and Davis suffered knee injuries during the Patriots' Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers and didn't return. Davis was spotted briefly in the locker room when reporters were present, but didn't end up suiting up for practice.

With those three players already down for the count, it's going to put some pressure on the next wave of players who will be asked to step up? Who might those be?

Corey Kiner, Lan Larison, Other Backups Must Step Up

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner (9) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (21) for a touchdown during the second half of the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Especially with Henderson out (and Rhamondre Stevenson, who also left last week with a knee injury), the Patriots running game will be led by a young duo of Kiner and Larison. Both of them haven't had heavy workloads this season, but may be asked to carry the load against Detroit.

Kiner has more experience in the regular season this year, as Larison was just a recent signing off of the practice squad. The Patriots may also need to elevate Terrell Jennings off of the practice squad for added depth.

If Charles Woods also can't go, the rookie duo of Karon Prunty and Channing Canada — who both got larger roles against the Packers — may be active for the game again.

Key Veteran Returns to Practice Field

A.J. Brown, absent the last two weeks, has returned to practice: pic.twitter.com/90G2GQsRMK — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) November 11, 2026

Prior to practice, Mike Vrabel mentioned how A.J. Brown would travel with the team to Germany. While he also made note of the fact that some players that travel won't end up playing, it was a good sign for a player who's missed the last two weeks with various injuries.

The veteran wide receiver returned to practice as well, another positive sign that the Patriots' marquee offseason addition would factor into a pretty banged-up receiver room. Should Brown play, that will be his fourth game that he'd be active for this year.

During the practice, Brown worked with position coach Todd Downing on a drill involving tennis balls and led all receivers during positional drills by going first.

Gilliam also returned to the practice field, starting his 21-day window to be activated off of injured reserve. With the Patriots releasing rookie tight end Tanner Arkin from the 53-man roster and opening up a spot, that could be a clue about the team wanting to elevate Gilliam for Sunday.

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