It's not going to get any easy for the New England Patriots this week. They have to fly halfway across the world to suit up for a game in Munich, Germany, and have to face off against one of the NFC's top teams yet again.

The 6-2 Detroit Lions, a week removed from a 19-9 win over the Miami Dolphins, are looking like they are rounding into a true form offensively. For a Patriots team that gave up 45 points to the Green Bay Packers a week ago, they'll need to be able to bounce back and limit a unit that is deep beyond belief.

Jared Goff. Jahmyr Gibbs. Amon-Ra St. Brown. Jameson Williams. The Lions have weapons to push a defense to its limit, and it's worked this year.

"I think they know how to win," Mike Vrabel said Wednesday. "They've built, I would say, a program that I know that they're proud of, and Dan's (Campbell) a good football coach. I think Jared's playing at a high level. Continued the last three years, he's been at a high level. Great skill players, speed, physical. ... They don't turn the ball over offensively at all."

Goff's ability to get better and better in this Lions offense is part of the reason why they've been so good. He was limited in Detroit's Wednesday practice with a chest injury — something that shouldn't impact his availability for the game. He's 185-for-273 for 2,134 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also doesn't turn the ball over carelessly.

Nov 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) \tap during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Santiago-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's thrown just two interceptions in eight games, and the Lions in total have turned it over just five times, good for the second-lowest mark in the entire NFL.

Jahmyr Gibbs Is Elite:

"I think that's just because they haven't really put the ball in harm's way," Vrabel said. "They've created X plays. Gibbs leads the league in touches. Coordinator wise, I think the run game and the scheme kind of mirrors what it's always mirrored. I know there's a few pass game wrinkles, but I still think some of the same things and same concepts that they liked have carried over, and (Lions offensive coordinator) Drew's (Petzing) done a good job. He gives Jared a lot of autonomy at the line of scrimmage to get him in the right play.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gibbs is a threat to score every time he touches the ball, as is wideout St. Brown. They've combined for 16 touchdowns on the year this far. Based on how New England's defense looked last week, that could be easy pickings for Detroit.

The Patriots have already landed in Germany, while the Lions are flying out later tonight. We'll have a few days to break down this matchup further, but based on how the team's are trending going into this one, the Lions offense certainly has a leg up.

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