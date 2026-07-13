Don't Overlook Terrell Jennings in Patriots RB Position Battle

A lot of the eyes will go towards other positions on the New England Patriots with training camp rapidly approaching. Maybe it will go towards the wide receivers, especially with A.J. Brown in the fold. Maybe the cornerbacks, with a watchful eye on Christian Gonzalez's contract negotiations.

But the impending competition at running back that is going to unfold this summer is going to be really interesting.

Behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, who will emerge as the RB3? Could it be Lan Larison, the undrafted rookie from a year ago who's beginning to pop this spring? What about Jam Miller or Myles Montgomery, the rookies the team brought in during the draft and undrafted free agency, respectively?

Maybe it's going to be the incumbent Terrell Jennings, the one that has stuck around for the past two seasons, that could earn that role this season. Jennings, a former undrafted free agent that was brought on under Jerod Mayo in 2024, has been a competitive player since arriving out of Florida A&M.

He's a hard runner, but one that won't truly knock your socks off. He's a capable player in pass protection, and chips in plenty on special teams (something that can help his chances to make the roster). But he's yet to crack an initial 53-man roster in his NFL career, only getting call ups from the practice squad.

This year could be the year that changes for Jennings.

What Jennings' Role Is On The Patriots Offense:

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 25-year-old running back was a constant call up to the active roster a season ago, even finding the end zone for the first time in his career against the Atlanta Falcons. With injuries mounting to the running back room, it appeared that Jennings was on the verge of finding a true role.

Instead, he suffered a concussion that forced him to the sideline and for his sophomore campaign to prematurely end.

Now heading into his third season, he's now the only backup on the roster that's played against NFL talent in a regular season game, and has been working on the first team punt unit. That should be a good sign for Jennings' chances, at least right now.

And just because the top two Patriots starters may have their spots locked up already, it doesn't mean that the coaching staff looks at it that way.

"You should never be content and comfortable, because in this league anybody can take a job at any point," running backs coach Tony Dews said this spring. "We’ve seen it through the years, and then obviously if you play this game, there’s a 100 percent chance that you’re going to fall into some type of injury at this point, and the idea is if someone gets dinged up, that there’s not a drop-off when the next person has to play."

Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (29) runs through the line during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What Does Jennings Need To Do?

Part of what will keep Jennings around is being versatile in whatever the coaches ask of him. He worked in on special teams during his stint on the active roster last year, even making some tackles on kickoff against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

How can he get on the field in any way possible? He can become a real piece of the special teams puzzle, especially with last year's personal protector, Marte Mapu, now on the Houston Texans.

On offense, he isn't the type of player that will make defenders miss. Since entering the league, he's recorded just one forced missed tackle. That's not going to be his bread and butter. Instead, he can give you some good reps on early downs as a downhill runner in between the guards.

It worked last season when he played in seven games. It can certainly work in 2026, but it's up to Jennings to make that possibility a reality this summer.

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