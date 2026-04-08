Patriots' Mike Vrabel Chimes In on Harold Landry's Injury Status

The voluntary offseason program officially begins on April 20 for the New England Patriots. However, veteran edge rusher Harold Landry III has already begun showing up at the team facility every day over the recent weeks.

Landry has been dealing with a persistent knee injury that had seriously dropped his production. The star edge rusher previously left New England's Week 6 game early against the New Orleans Saints; Landry suffered a leg injury but walked off on his owner power, but the injury nagged at him throughout the remainder of the year. He was one of New England's biggest free agency signings of 2025 — and now heading into his second year with the organization, it appears there is a strong path forward. Head coach Mike Vrabel recently said that Landry has been hard at work to reach his full potential come 2026.

"I think anybody that watched tape could see Harold before hurting his knee, and then after," Vrabel said per ESPN, adding Landry is "going through the rehab process" and "works his tail off to get back."

A longtime member of the Tennessee Titans, Landry joined the Patriots on a three-year, $43.5 million contract last March. He concluded his first year with the Patriots with 15 games played and 49 total tackles.

Harold Landry Eyeing Big 2026 for Patriots

The league veteran is a Boston College alum and also boasts a career total of 446 total tackles and 59 sacks. In comparison, Harold's most recent season (in which he was not battling a knee injury) saw him post 71 total tackles for Tennessee in 2024.

Per Pats Pulpit, Vrabel also recently clarified where Harold was at in his rehabilitation process.

“Harold continues to rehab,” Vrabel also recently said about Landry. “I’m just disappointed, obviously, for him and for us because I’ve known Harold for quite a while. A player I became really close with. We drafted him in Tennessee. He did a great job for us there. It’s unfortunate. I think that anybody that watched the tape could see Harold before hurting his knee and then after.

“Another player that cares deeply about the team, and his performance, and the impact that he makes. And so, I was disappointed for him, but he, like everything else, works his tail off right now to get back. I don’t really know where it’s at right now because he’s going through the rehab process.”

New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III exits the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

K’Lavon Chaisson and Anfernee Jennings became the Pats' two most-used edges while Landry was limited. New England has also been heavily projected to target an edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft (namely potentially Cashius Howell).

Hopefully between Landry and all these other developments on the edge, the Patriots can improve upon ranking 19th in the league in pass rush win rate during the regular season.

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