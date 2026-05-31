Patriots Mailbag: What Will It Take to Acquire WR A.J. Brown?

As the New England Patriots continue to participate in OTAs on the freshly-branded New Balance practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, Patriots Nation is cautiously preparing for the long-awaited arrival of a coveted All-Pro receiver.

Though a deal has yet to be made official, recent reports indicate that the “framework is in place” for the Philadelphia Eagles to trade wideout A.J. Brown to the Patriots after June 1. With the prospect of bolstering their passing offense, Pats fans are growing increasingly excited about adding one of the NFL’s premier big-play weapons to quarterback Drake Maye’s arsenal.

While the NFL universe continues to keep close watch on the Pats and Eagles, Patriots On SI is proud to once again open its mailbag to answer some of the most pressing questions surrounding Brown’s fate in the coming days.

What would you be comfortable giving up for A.J. Brown? And, would Stefon Diggs be a solid Plan B if the Eagles remain stubborn in their asking price?

From: Adam Overstreet-Bogdan (@adambogdan.bsky.social on BlueSky)

Thank you for the great question, Adam. For the next 24-48 hours, this is likely to be the most common topic debated within Patriots Nation. While several recent reports indicate that the Eagles are demanding a first-round pick as the centerpiece of any package surrounding Brown, the Patriots remain reluctant to include such valuable draft capital.

Considering the strength of the 2027 draft class, it is hard to argue with the Pats’ strategy — especially given Brown’s age and injury situation. In that case, the Patriots powers-that-be may find that including a Day 1 selection in 2028 may be a more palatable compromise.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although I personally would not be comfortable with surrendering a guaranteed first-rounder, it would not come as a surprise to see both sides agree on the Patriots sending a package of multiple picks to Philadelphia, centered by a conditional second-rounder (which could become a first, should Brown reach on-field milestones) as primary compensation.

Should the Patriots and Eagles fail to strike a deal. Diggs would certainly be an adequate consolation prize. In addition to his existing on-field chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye, Diggs has already proven himself capable of putting up big numbers in New England’s offense. He finished his first year with the Pats having compiled 85 catches for 1,013 yards, and four touchdowns. If both sides maintain mutual interest, I would expect both Diggs and the Patriots to seriously consider a reunion in 2026.

Obviously the pick-up of A.J. Brown will have an impact on the wide receivers corps. But, how do you foresee it affecting the tight end roles/position/usage?

From: Clare Cooper (@clazzyclare on X)

This is a great question, Clare. Much to your expected gratification, I do not expect the acquisition of Brown to lessen the impact of tight-endage in Josh McDaniels’ offense. In short, it has been and always will be an integral part of the club’s offensive strategy. Therefore, I expect to see the Pats deploying heavier personnel packages early in the season to establish the tight ends and fullbacks in this offense.

During his multiple stints in New England, McDaniels has featured tight ends as the cornerstone of his passing attack. Not only did he maximize the two-tight-end sets with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez, he has also relied heavily on Hunter Henry during quarterback Drake Maye's development. McDaniels' scheme requires athletic pass-catchers who can exploit the middle of the field and create mismatches against linebackers.

With Henry and rookie Eli Rairdon expected to play important roles in both the passing game and blocking alignments — played prominently by free-agent acquisition Julian Hill — the addition of Brown should only help to enhance their effectiveness.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel congratulates wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on his touchdown during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titans Colts 063 | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Given the A.J. Brown situation, what do you think is the most likely outcome with Kayshon Boutte at this point?

From: Stephanie: (@smars319 on X)

Thank you for the tough, yet poignant, question Stephanie — especially given Boutte’s absence from the Pats’ offseason workout program, to date. Conventional wisdom tells us that the on-field similarities between Brown and Boutte may leave the latter as the odd-man-out in 2026. However, Boutte’s upside cannot be easily dismissed.

The Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of Maye’s most reliable targets, as well as an explosive big-lay threat. In his 14 games played, he compiled 551 yards on 33 catches with six touchdowns, while averaging 16.7 yards per reception — all while playing on only 55 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

While New England would ideally prefer to keep Boutte in the fold, a trade clearly remains a possibility. Although recent reports have indicated that Boutte might be available in exchange for a Day 3 draft selection, some have speculated that he may be included in the deal with the Eagles for Brown. Still, his size, speed and improved route-running make New England best-served by keeping his services in house.

Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Unless he specifically requests to be moved, I expect Boutte to eventually report for mandatory minicamp in June and remain in New England this season.

I don't think a deal should be more than a third-rounder and a player like receiver DeMario Douglas. What do you think? Will it be hard to pay Brown, while re-signing Christian Gonzalez and Drake Maye?

From: Daphni (@daphrine.bsky.social on BlueSky)

As always, thank you for the great question, Daphni. Despite some valid concerns surrounding his health, Brown is unlikely to be pried from the Eagles’ talons for less than a conditional second-round pick. The soon-to-be 30-year-old continues to maintain his reputation as one of the league’s top outside receivers. In what some consider to be a “down-season” in 2025, Brown still compiled 78 catches for 1,003 yards. In that vein, it will likely take a robust package to get this deal done within the coming days.

While I fully expect draft capital to comprise the bulk of the Patriots’ trade proposal, it may also include an established player. In spite of his tremendous upside, Douglas is unlikely to be a part of this deal. Philadelphia invested first-round draft capital in Makai Lemon to be their primary slot receiver — lessening their need for an additional slot weapon in the process. Although I previously expressed my belief that Boutte will return to New England, it would make more sense for the Eagles to show greater interest in his services.

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

From a financial standpoint, the Patriots are well-situated to accommodate Brown’s acquisition, while maintaining the flexibility for future transactions — such as the impending extensions for both Maye and Gonzalez. In spite of the $23.39 million cap number Brown brings with him from Philadelphia, New England is unlikely to saddle themselves with such a cap burden. In fact Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan expects the Patriots to quickly re-do Brown's deal.

“The optics of what Brown’s new deal will look like really depends on his willingness to lower his four-year cash intake from $133 million,” Benzan recently told On SI. “While his $33 million in full guarantees will remain, his 2026 cap number will likely depend on how the Pats feel about his longevity, and most importantly his knee.”

With $42.53 million in available cap space, the Patriots should be considered financially fit to both trade for Brown, as well as keep their top talents under contract for the foreseeable future.

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