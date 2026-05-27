Patriots Star CB Christian Gonzalez Absent From OTAs

FOXBORO --- During the New England Patriots' first open OTA practice of the season, one major part of the defense wasn't in attendance.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was one of seven players not present for the slow-tempo, non-padded practice adjacent to Gillette Stadium. While these workouts are optional for players to attend, it's eye-opening to not see the Patriots' top defensive player in attendance.

Prior to the practice, head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about Gonzalez's decision to be present.

"Those are personal choices for players," Vrabel said ahead of the 90-minute session in front of reporters. "I would say that I value the communication that I’ve had personally (with Gonzalez). I know that our defensive coaches have had conversations with Christian."

Part of the reason why Gonzalez may not be on the field is because of the desire for a new contract. The Patriots have picked up the former first rounder's fifth year option, tying him to the team through 2027. But his play on the field has warrented a massive contract extension.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2024, Gonazlez was named to his first All-Pro team, and in 2025, he was voted onto his first Pro Bowl team. When asked about a potential Gonzalez extension earlier in the offseason, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf reiterated that the team wants him in town long-term.

Gonzalez Wasn't On The Field At OTAs

"No Gonzalez update other than I’ll continue to say we want Christian here," Wolf said.

Gonzalez's coach wishes that all players were in attendance, so that they could be coached ahead of the mandatory sessions.

"I wish that they were all here so that we can coach them," Vrabel contiued. "But the ones that are here, that’s where our focus will be and we’ll pour everything that we have into those players. But I know that his professionalism and being-ready-to-go. Whatever personal choice that some guys have during the spring, I know I’m confident that they’ll all be ready."

Vrabel didn't dive into details about Gonzalez's whereabouts, and if he was with the team while he remained on the sideline. Instead, he focused on the fact that each players have specific practice plans and that communication has been key.

"We would love to have everybody here but that’s not the reality in the NFL," Vrabel said. "The guys that aren’t here we communicate (with), or the guys that aren’t at practice. Everybody’s got a different practice plan, we’ve talked about that. But the communication has been great, for whatever reason that guys aren’t at practice."

Along with Gonzalez, the Patriots were also missing cornerback Carlton Davis, wide receivers Kyle Dixon, Mack Hollins and Kayshon Boutte, and edge rushers Gabe Jacas and Harold Landry. The team will remain in the optional phase of practices until mandatory minicamp next month.

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