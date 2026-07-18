Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Hunter Henry Will Be QB's Best Friend

Hunter Henry has become a staple for the Patriots this decade. Originally arriving in 2021 under Bill Belichick, he stuck around for both Jerod Mayo and Mike Vrabel ... and only continues to get better.

The veteran tight end is always a problem for opposing defenses. He may not be the best one in the league, but his talents played a major factor in the Patriots' run to the Super Bowl in 2025.

That's why, as he enters a contract season, he's ranked No. 7 on our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings. It doesn't matter if he's blocking in the run game or rumbling across the field after catching a cross. Henry will be a go-to target for Drake Maye in this Patriots offense for another season.

To check out our full rankings, and where Henry stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Leading By Example

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) tackles New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) in the first half of a regular season game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the past five seasons, Henry has served as a distinguished steward of a Patriots’ tight end legacy which has produced some of the best in NFL history to ever play the position. The multi-year team captain is entering 2026 on the heels of his best campaign — a season in which he compiled 60 catches, 768 yards and seven touchdowns.

Though he will turn 32 in December, Henry has yet to show any notable signs of decline. As a result, he is expected to remain a top target for quarterback Drake Maye. Widely praised for his versatility, the veteran tight end is most productive when playing the lead positional role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself to be a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher.

Perhaps most importantly, Henry is widely regarded as one of the most respected team leaders on the field, as well as in the clubhouse. Due to the season-ending injury recently suffered by free-agent acquisition Julian Hill, Henry and rookie Eli Raridon will be expected to absorb the slack. In addition to increasing his own productivity, the 10-year veteran will pull upon his experience to help Raridon achieve his potential — and perhaps more — in 2026. - Mike D'Abate

Reaching Historic Peaks

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season’s success for Henry was years in the making. After plenty of dreadful outcomes with the Patriots, the veteran tight end got to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

He finished the year with seven touchdowns, including a score against his former team (Los Angeles Chargers) in the AFC Wild Card. The captain continued to be a major threat in the passing game, working in as an elite red zone target and a really worthwhile receiving target down the seam. Going into his sixth season in New England, Henry has endeared himself to the organization and this fanbase.

With a franchise that’s had plenty of success from the position, Henry is among the best of the best when it comes to playing tight end in a Patriots uniform. While he’ll need to take on a larger role in 2026 after Hill’s offseason injury, Henry can easily put together another record-breaking year in what could earn him another lengthy contract extension to stay. - Ethan Hurwitz

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