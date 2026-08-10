Hunter Henry Calls Contract Extension With Patriots A 'True Blessing'

FOXBORO --- Heading into his 11th season in the NFL, and sixth with the New England Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry is grateful for the time he has spent in the league.

Henry signed a two-year contract extension on Monday morning, and is now slated to be in New England through the 2028 season.

"It means a lot man, it means a lot to me and my wife and just organization as a whole man," Henry said. "The Kraft family has taken me in, they've been so good to me and my family, giving me a chance kind of in the middle of my career to come over here."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry Has Made New England A Home

After spending the first five years of his career with the Chargers, Henry signed with the Patriots in March of 2021. His time in New England has been comprised of milestones both on the field and off of it.

"First, personally, I've had three kids here," Henry said. "So I've raised a family here. That's always going to mean something to me for the rest of my life."

In addition to starting his family in New England, Henry expressed gratitude toward Patriots Nation and the Boston area.

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) catches the ball as New York Jets cornerback Qwan'Tez Stiggers (37) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We've just appreciated it the whole time," he explained. "We really have, we've enjoyed the area. Enjoyed this fan base, man. I feel like I've really appreciated things a lot, and it's just a blessing. It really is. It's a true blessing to be able to do this 11 years."

Henry's Sustained On-Field Success

Henry's appreciation for the Patriots organization is complemented by impressive seasons on the field. Since signing with the team, he has set career-highs in receptions (66 in 2024), yards (768 in 2025) and touchdowns (nine in 2021). The three-time team captain has had plenty of individual success in New England, and played a major role in helping the team bounce back from consecutive four-win seasons.

"To get to where we got to last year and then continue to try to build to this year, it's been a lot of fun," Henry said. "I mean, being a part of that process, to be kind of a piece of that in the grand scheme of things. So man, it's a true blessing to be a part of it."

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs after the catch against Miami Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis (21) and cornerback Jack Jones (23) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Henry has received contract extensions in both the Mike Vrabel and Jerod Mayo eras in New England, he originally was signed by the team with Bill Belichick at the helm. The legendary Patriots head coach played a significant role in Henry's development.

"I feel like I grew so much as a player under him," Henry said. "I feel like in the middle of my career, I had a lull a little bit, maybe a complacency and just, I was a solid player. And I saw the game in a good way, but I feel like he really opened my eyes to a lot of different things and how to see the game."

A part of Henry's on-field success can also be attributed to dealing with less injuries than he had to in the first half of his career. While with the Chargers, he missed 25 games in five years. Since joining the Patriots, he has missed just four games in the same time span.

"The best ability you can have in this league is availability," Henry said. "Unfortunately, early in my career, I battled some injuries. Some real injuries, though, like things that kind of were out of my control. A broken (leg) bone, a torn ACL, I had a (lacerated) kidney."

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry has been the definition of consistent with the Patriots. He has caught 40 or more passes in each of his five seasons with the team, the second-longest streak by a tight end in franchise history behind Ben Coates. Two of those seasons came with Drake Maye as the signal caller.

"That's my guy and just a special person," Henry said when asked about Maye. "Just a guy that--we've grown really close to over the last few years, and excited to kind of build that relationship off the field but also on the field. He's just a special player to be around."

With his new contract, Henry will now be able to continue building his relationship with Maye in New England over the next three seasons.

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