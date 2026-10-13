Patriots TE Hunter Henry, IJM Host Annual 'Freedom to Play' Ping Pong Tournament

BOSTON — Hunter Henry wanted to erase last year's defeat from his mind. He spent time in the New England Patriots locker room a week prior talking up his game, and then even before the tournament started, he had high hopes.

But at the end, the Patriots tight end fell in the final round of his second annual "Freedom to Play" ping pong tournament Monday evening.

In collaboration with the International Justice Mission — which works to help end slavery and human trafficking around the world — the event helped raise awareness and money for a cause near and dear to the tight end's heart.

"The more I learned about this organization and learned about the things that are going on across the world, I feel like it was important to kind of be a voice for the unheard," Henry told Patriots On SI.

Henry ran this event last year for the first time at SPIN Boston, helping raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for IJM. This year, along with plenty of current and former Boston athletes in attendance, the tournament was a smashing success.

(From left) New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, Parker Henry, Danielle Herzlich and IJM's Team Freedom director Mark Herzlich at the "Freedom to Play" ping pong tournament. | Contributed by Sarah Pudlo / International Justice Mission

Henry, Patriots Teammates Showed Up In Boston

Several of Henry's Patriots teammates were present to show up and participate in the ping pong festivities. Drake Maye (who Henry calls the second-best player on the team behind himself), Kevin Byard, Behren Morton, Tanner Arkin, Eli Raridon and Bryce Baringer all took to the tables. David Andrews, who played four seasons with Henry from 2021-24, also participated.

Rough showing for the rookies, as Eli Raridon and Behren Morton were both knocked out in the first round. Tanner Arkin lost to Drake Maye in the quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/fQxSndvn4u — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) October 12, 2026

Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner and Boston Celtics forward Luka Garza stopped by to watch.

"It's a very unifying cause," Mark Herzlich, former New York Giants linebacker and current director of IJM's Team Freedom, told Patriots On SI. "There's not a lot of political division around protecting kids from slavery, right? ... Hunter has done a great job of taking what is a heavy topic and bringing it into the light in a way that says, 'Hey, look, we're able to rescue kids. We're able to give these kids this freedom to play that we all have.'"

IJM's mission is to build safe communities around the world and eradicate slavery, as well as strengthening the justice system that can bring criminals to justice. It's an organization that Henry has been involved in for years, dating back to his time with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hunter Henry and his New England Patriots teammates at his "Freedom to Play" ping pong tournament. | Contributed by Sarah Pudlo / International Justice Mission

This is not the first time Henry and IJM have collaborated. Last year, for Henry's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign, they worked with Daniel Nartey to help design his cleats for the Patriots' Monday Night Football game against the Giants. Nartey, a freed child slave from Ghana, created Henry's baby blue cleats.

Why This Cause Is So Important To Hunter, Parker Henry

In the past, Henry and his wife, Parker, have taken mission trips to Africa to see the work that the organization has done first hand. They've met survivors of child slavery and helped collaborate with local police officials to help stop the cycle of violence.

"That was really a turning point for us, being able to be there and be in the field and put faces to names and actually get to meet people," Parker Henry said. "People are not living with the same freedom and the same safety that we are, that we take so much advantage of."

Drake Maye falls in the semifinals, 11-8, to the defending champion — Julian, from Germany.



Hunter Henry advances to the finals after a 15-13 win. He trailed 10-7 before a furious comeback.



It’s a rematch of last year’s title game. pic.twitter.com/R1Mv2MVJsX — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) October 13, 2026

While the Patriots are currently sitting pretty at 3-2 and possessing second place in the AFC East, the results on the ping pong table weren't as consistent. Hunter Henry and Maye were, unsurprisingly, the best two players and each reached the semifinals. Arkin, an undrafted tight end, won his first round game before falling to Maye in the quarterfinals.

The rest of the players struggled. Baringer, Raridon, Byard Morton and Andrews all lost their first and only game of the tournament. Morton — the Patriots' rookie third-string quarterback — lost 11-1 in a tough outing.

At the end of the day, while Hunter Henry's competitive nature did take center stage, it took a back seat as he wanted to teach his teammates and others why this cause is so important to him.

"When I was young, I went to certain things and was able to learn a little bit about different causes," Hunter Henry said. "It's always good to get young guys and teach them some things, teach them different issues that are going on, maybe that they can support (and) maybe that they can be involved with in some aspect. It's always good to have the guys here."

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