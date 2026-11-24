FOXBORO — Hunter Henry has spent his time with the New England Patriots catching passes from plenty of starting quarterbacks. Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe, Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye.

This week against the Los Angeles Chargers, it will be time to add Tommy DeVito's to the list. The Patriots will be turning to the 28-year-old this week as their starting quarterback after Maye's fractured fibula suffered two weeks ago.

For Henry, he remains confident in DeVito's ability to help a Patriots offense that's looking to break out of a two-game losing streak.

"Obviously, he hasn't been out there a ton with us, so that is obviously a new thing of stepping into (the starting offense)," Henry told Patriots On SI at his locker before Tuesday's practice. "But I think already, he's stepped into that role and had a lot of command, just in the short time we've been with him."

Patriots Will Need to Rely on DeVito's Experience This Week

Henry has been a valuable piece of this offense in 2026, catching 34 passes and racking up 383 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But that was coming from Maye, the young superstar who helped lead the Patriots to the Super Bowl less than a year ago.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (68) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now he'll have to try to replicate that success with a quarterback who hasn't started a game since 2024.

Lucky for the veteran tight end, he's been able to get some reps in with DeVito this year. During training camp, the Patriots had a plan in place to get Henry additional snaps in practice. So Henry, who was voted a captain this season once again, took part in the first-team offense before switching over and getting into the second-string offensive huddle.

He's seen how DeVito operates the huddle and commands the offense on the field, and is sure that it will translate to his first New England start on Sunday.

"I spend a lot of time with the quarterbacks in general. Tommy's a great dude, man. He's still young and growing in this league, and he has a big opportunity ahead of him. I think he's just continuing to get better," Henry said.

"I've banked some reps with Tommy, and just looking forward to kind of building that as we go, man. I know he'll be ready to go."

Henry was part of a DeVito start in the past, where the New York Giants beat the Patriots 10-7 back in 2023. DeVito threw for 191 yards and one touchdown in a game where the Patriots offense really, really struggled. Henry didn't remember much about that game other than his side struggling, but did look back on that game and used it to prove that DeVito knows what he's doing.

DeVito Has a Fan in Hunter Henry

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after catching an eleven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's done this in the past," he said. "Obviously, he's played in this league and played in some big games and won games in this league. (He) knows what it takes, so having guys stepping up in that aspect is always good."

The Patriots really like DeVito, as evidenced by his two-year contract extension he received in the offseason to jump from QB3 to QB2.

DeVito might not offer the same excitement that a Maye-led offense does, but the Patriots need their backup to step up and help carry them to a win.

"I'm excited to kind of see that continue to expand," Henry said of DeVito's leadership. "I think he definitely has that in him. It'll be good."

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