Patriots Lose RB TreVeyon Henderson for Multiple Weeks With Ankle Injury
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It was announced Tuesday morning by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, following Sunday’s 45-17 victory of the Las Vegas Raiders, and will miss multiple weeks of action.
Henderson, who rushed four times for 22 yards and was the beneficiary of a 16-yard lateral reception from Efton Chism on Sunday, was removed from the game in the second quarter after being rolled up on by Raiders safety Jeremey Chinn during an 11-yard rush down the left sideline.
The running back is not expected to have surgery,
Henderson missed Week 1’s action against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury suffered during Patriots training camp. Both ankle injuries sustained this season were to his right ankle.
Henderson was a second-round pick for the Pats in the 2025 draft out of Ohio State. In his rookie season, Henderson was the Patriots’ leading rusher, recording 911 yards and 9 touchdowns. In four games of play (including the two quarters of action in Sunday’s game), Henderson has 163 yards and one score.
Now, the Patriots running back room is shortened to veteran rusher Rhamondre Stevenson and second-year player Corey Kiner, who recorded a fumble on Sunday while stepping in for Henderson. The Patriots practice squad includes Lan Larison, in his second-year with the Patriots after going undrafted in 2025.
The injuries for the Patriots have been a defining factor of their team identity this season, often relying on depth pieces to fill in the role for injured stars. Star wide receiver AJ Brown went down Week 1 against the Seahawks with a high-ankle sprain, and the injuries have continued to accumulate since.
The Patriots already have one running back listed on injured reserve with Myles Montgomery who suffered an undisclosed injury in training camp.
The team has lost 19 players to reserve rosters this season, with 13 actively on the injured reserve. It remains to be seen if Henderson’s injury will land him on the IR – which would mean he’d miss a minimum of four games.
The Patriots also lost starting left tackle Will Campbell on Sunday, who was diagnosed with a knee sprain and may miss several weeks.
With Henderson going down, New England will rely on Stevenson, in his sixth year with the team.
Mike Vrabel said about Stevenson: “We'll need Mondre's ability to create plays out in space and catch the ball," also saying how "it was good to see him fight to get back out there, being limited during the week.”
Stevenson was questionable to play in Sunday’s game with a knee injury, but collected 53 snaps where he rushed for 64 yards and hauled in three passes for 21 yards. Stevenson scored one of the Patriots six touchdowns on a 5-yard carry in the first quarter.
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Colby Shannon is a recent masters in sports journalism graduate from Indiana University, with experience covering the College Football Playoff, the NFL Combine, and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four. Shannon’s work is featured in IU Blogs, Indianapolis Business Journal, and New England Football Journal. Prior to joining On SI, he interned with College Sports Communicators as a content creator.Follow cjshannon7