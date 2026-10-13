Patriots Lose RB TreVeyon Henderson for Multiple Weeks With Ankle Injury

It was announced Tuesday morning by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, following Sunday’s 45-17 victory of the Las Vegas Raiders, and will miss multiple weeks of action.

Henderson, who rushed four times for 22 yards and was the beneficiary of a 16-yard lateral reception from Efton Chism on Sunday, was removed from the game in the second quarter after being rolled up on by Raiders safety Jeremey Chinn during an 11-yard rush down the left sideline.

Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over the Raiders that now is expected to sideline him multiple weeks, per league sources. Henderson will not need surgery, and he is regarded as a quick healer, so the Patriots are hoping his return… pic.twitter.com/MKDzQG9PZa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2026

The running back is not expected to have surgery,

Henderson missed Week 1’s action against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury suffered during Patriots training camp. Both ankle injuries sustained this season were to his right ankle.

Henderson was a second-round pick for the Pats in the 2025 draft out of Ohio State. In his rookie season, Henderson was the Patriots’ leading rusher, recording 911 yards and 9 touchdowns. In four games of play (including the two quarters of action in Sunday’s game), Henderson has 163 yards and one score.

Patriots running back depth chart without TreVeyon Henderson:



- Rhamondre Stevenson

- Corey Kiner

- Lan Larison (PS) https://t.co/SXPa9JddWe — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) October 13, 2026

Now, the Patriots running back room is shortened to veteran rusher Rhamondre Stevenson and second-year player Corey Kiner, who recorded a fumble on Sunday while stepping in for Henderson. The Patriots practice squad includes Lan Larison, in his second-year with the Patriots after going undrafted in 2025.

The injuries for the Patriots have been a defining factor of their team identity this season, often relying on depth pieces to fill in the role for injured stars. Star wide receiver AJ Brown went down Week 1 against the Seahawks with a high-ankle sprain, and the injuries have continued to accumulate since.

The Patriots already have one running back listed on injured reserve with Myles Montgomery who suffered an undisclosed injury in training camp.

NFL New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team has lost 19 players to reserve rosters this season, with 13 actively on the injured reserve. It remains to be seen if Henderson’s injury will land him on the IR – which would mean he’d miss a minimum of four games.

The Patriots also lost starting left tackle Will Campbell on Sunday, who was diagnosed with a knee sprain and may miss several weeks.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) hands the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Henderson going down, New England will rely on Stevenson, in his sixth year with the team.

Mike Vrabel said about Stevenson: “We'll need Mondre's ability to create plays out in space and catch the ball," also saying how "it was good to see him fight to get back out there, being limited during the week.”

Stevenson was questionable to play in Sunday’s game with a knee injury, but collected 53 snaps where he rushed for 64 yards and hauled in three passes for 21 yards. Stevenson scored one of the Patriots six touchdowns on a 5-yard carry in the first quarter.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!