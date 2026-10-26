Veteran OG Eligible to Return Off IR — Do Patriots Activate Him This Week?

FOXBORO — Could the New England Patriots end up getting some help back this week against the Miami Dolphins? It's not out of the realm of possibilities.

Offensive guard Greg Van Roten, who has been on injured reserve for the last four game with a thigh injury, is eligible to return to the active roster this week. Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, Mike Vrabel shared that the team has considered making that transaction this week.

"Probably won't see him today, but maybe this week, we'll see where that goes" the head coach said prior to practice. "I think him and (safety) Dell (Pettus) are eligible potentially to try and get back out there and kind of see where that goes, but we'll have to make a decision."

Van Roten is one of several offensive linemen who's gotten banged up this season. After Mike Onwenu broke his ankle in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Van Roten stepped in to help fill that hole at right guard. He would practice as the starter all week in practice and start against the Jacksonville Jaguars the following game.

But Van Roten would get hurt in that game and be ruled out. He'd be replaced by converted tackle Walter Rouse, and was placed on IR two days later.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who The Patriots Have Played At OG Since Van Roten's Injury:

The Patriots have also seen Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) and Ben Brown (knee) get hurt in subsequent weeks. Last week against the Chicago Bears, the Patriots rolled with Rouse and Matt Pryor as their starting guards.

"I think the protection, I mean, I’m sure it could have been better. We just had some critical penalties," Vrabel said postgame. "Being able to handle the environment, third-and-short, whatever it may have been, and those are certainly unfortunate. That’s just beating ourselves. But I think I mean, I’m sure they played okay. I’m sure they played hard. Just without seeing it though it’s hard to say. But I know they competed."

Pryor has experience all over the offensive line and could earn a larger role if Van Roten doesn't return.

"Matt's done a nice job," Vrabel saaid. "Matt's come in, he's protected well. I think that he's still getting comfortable, but he's ... tough to get around. He's got heavy hands and he gives us a chance most of the time."

The Patriots could end up getting Brown back this week, as he suited up for practice as reporters were in the locker room. Should Van Roten return, he'll have three weeks to be activated to the 53-man roster or his season is over.

The Patriots will be back on the practice field in two days, which will be another opportunity for them to make a decision on the veteran guard. They also have one more week to make a decision on tackle Marcus Bryant, who's been designated to return off of IR with an ankle injury.

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