Patriots Week 7 Snap Count Analysis: Why Didn't TreVeyon Henderson Play As Much?

The New England Patriots' three game-winning streak was snapped on Thursday night, as they lost to the Chicago Bears 30-24 at Soldier Field. It was a weird game, as the Patriots played well enough to find ways to find the game. But ultimately, they struggled on both sides of the ball to make the one extra winning play.

"It's a thin margin when you play good teams," Mike Vrabel said postgame. "We did some good things. But again, didn't do enough. We didn't get enough stops in the red zone and we didn't convert our red zone opportunity the one time, so. That's probably the difference in the game."

Here are the snap counts from all three phases of the Patriots' loss in Chicago, including some lesser-known players getting larger roles for the first time this season.

Offensive Snaps:

OG Matt Pryor (54, 100%), OT Will Campbell (54, 100%), OG Walter Rouse (54, 100%), OT Morgan Moses (54, 100%), C Jared Wilson (54, 100%), QB Drake Maye (54, 100%), WR A.J. Brown (49, 91%), TE Hunter Henry (41, 76%), RB Rhmaondre Stevenson (37, 69%), WR DeMario Douglas (35, 65%), WR Efton Chism III (34, 63%), TE Eli Raridon (29, 54%), WR Kyle Williams (21, 39%), RB TreVeyon Henderson (13, 24%), RB Corey Kiner (6, 11%), TE Cameron Latu (4, 7%), OT Caleb Lomu (1, 2%)

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs the ball against Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There wasn't many drastic changes offensively for the Patriots, expect for one player who didn't play that much. From midway through the first quarter to deep into the third, TreVeyon Henderson didn't register a carry. He finished the game with just three rushes for nine yards, and was essentially phased out of the offense for most of the night. Why? Vrabel explained postgame.

"We had some things for him, packages or personnel groupings," Vrabel said. T"reVeyon will help us, but I wanted to see where we were with Corey getting a couple carries too. But TreVeyon will help us plenty here down the stretch and helped us a little bit tonight."

Defensive Snaps:

LB Christian Elliss (69, 100%), CB Christian Gonzalez (69, 100%), S Craig Woodson (69, 100%), LB Robert Spillane (69, 100%), CB Marcus Jones (67, 97%), S Kevin Byard (65, 94%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (57, 83%), EDGE Dre'Mont Jones (44, 64%), DT Cory Durden (43, 62%), DT Milton Williams (41, 59%), CB Charles Woods (38, 55%), EDGE Gabe Jacas (36, 52%), DT Christian Barmore (35, 51%), DT DaQuan Jones (28, 41%), DT Leonard Taylor III (18, 26%), S Jaylen Reed (5, 7%), S Mike Brown (4, 6%), S Brenden Schooler (1, 1%), LB Darius Muasau (1, 1%)

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III (93) celebrates during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a big chance up front for the Patriots, as Cory Durden led all defensive tackles in snaps. Durden, who was told to jump offsides late in the fourth by the coaching staff, had a season-high — playing more than Milton Williams and Christian Barmore in the middle.

On the back-end, the secondary started to round into its new form. Without Carlton Davis for another game, Marcus Jones and Charles Woods remained on the field for plenty of passing downs. Christian Gonzalez — who as downgraded to questionable pregame with an illness — didn't miss a play.

Special Teams Snaps:

S Mike Brown (24, 86%), S Brenden Schooler (24, 86%), S Jaylen Reed (24, 86%), LB Namdi Obiazor (23, 82%), TE Cameron Latu (21, 75%), S Elliott Davison (20, 71%), LB Erick Hunter (18, 64%), LB Darius Muasau (17, 61%), LB Benton Whitley (13, 46%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (11, 39%), DT Cory Durden (11, 39%), P Mitch Wishnowsky (9, 32%), LS Julian Ashby (8, 29%), K Andy Borregales (7, 25%), WR Kyle Williams (7, 25%), RB Corey Kiner (7, 25%), DT Milton Williams (7, 25%), DT DaQuan Jones (7, 25%), CB Kindle Vildor (6, 21%), DT Leonard Taylor III (5, 18%), DT Christian Barmore (5, 18%), OG Matt Pryor (4, 14%), OT Will Campbell (4, 14%), OG Walter Rouse (4, 14%), OT Caleb Lomu (4, 14%), OG Xavier Newman-Johnson (4, 14%), CB Marcus Jones (2, 7%)

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (8) kicks a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There wasn't a big play from this unit in the loss. Andy Borregales nailed a 47-yard field goal, but there wasn't a big play that helped swing momentum special teams-wise. The Patriots, forced to try a late onside kick, also rolled with punter Mitch Wishnowsky to kick it instead of Borregales.

One big negative from the game? Darius Muasau was flagged for an illegal formation on a kickoff, which also saw the Bears scamper for 47 yards on the return. He did have two tackles on the game.

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