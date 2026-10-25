3 Positions the Patriots May Address at the Trade Deadline

After seven weeks, the New England Patriots are sitting in the thick of the AFC postseason race. They're 4-3, coming off a hard-fought TNF game against the Chicago Bears and now have a long break before their divisional battle with the Miami Dolphins.

But this team is far from perfect, and there are some holes that could be plugged up by the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Could the Patriots swing a trade to add some new help for the late-season push?

Here are three positions that the Patriots could potentially look at to bring a new face in via trade.

Running Back

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots have three running backs on the roster right now, so it might not make a lot of sense to add another one to the mix. But other than Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots haven't been able to get consistent week-after-week production from their backups.

TreVeyon Henderson, who was expected to have a large role this year in the passing attack, has really struggled on the ground — and carried the ball just three times on Thursday. Corey Kiner, a hard runner, just doesn't have the NFL experience yet for a larger workload.

So maybe the Patriots look to find some help with a receiving option. Tony Pollard, who was rumored to potentially join the Patriots through a trade last season, has 349 yards and one touchdown on a bad Tennessee Titans team. He fits the mold of a Josh McDaniels running back in this offense.

Offensive Guard

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) leaves the field after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have depleted the interior of New England's offensive line. Mike Onwenu broke his ankle, Greg Van Roten was placed on IR one week later, Aliijah Vera-Tucker was just placed on IR this week and Ben Brown is dealing with an ankle injury. It's not a deep unit right now.

The Patriots have gotten inspiring play from backups Matt Pryor and Walter Rouse, but that pair — one that wasn't even with the team during the preseason — could be improved on ahead of the postseason. So maybe the Patriots try to swing for the fences with a new starter.

This one might be a pipe dream, but Quenton Nelson has been one of the league's top guards since being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. If the Patriots want to try and get some additional protection for Drake Maye once the weather turns colder, finding a starting guard could help.

Cornerback

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (7) commits pass interference against New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) on a pass play during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another position banged up, the Patriots were without Carlton Davis, Channing Canada and Karon Prunty against the Bears. Charles Woods has stepped up in Davis' absence, and both Marcus Jones and Christian Gonzalez have been their usual selves. Kindle Vildor is also on the 53-man roster, rounding out that position group for now.

There is always room to try and bring in some new blood to shut down some of the receivers coming up on the Patriots' schedule. They're tasked to go against Justin Jefferson, Jaylen Waddle, D.J. Moore, Christian Watson and Garrett Wilson later this year, and while those guys will certainly be lined up against Gonzalez, another injury could be dangerous.

There are several guys who have seen their names tossed around trade talks, including Philadelphia's Kelee Ringo and Riq Woolen, Tampa Bay's Zyon McCollum and Los Angeles' Donte Jackson. A lot of this would depend on the health of Davis, who's dealt with a neck injury for the last few games.

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