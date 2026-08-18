FOXBORO --- It was overcast for the New England Patriots' 18th practice of the day, and there wasn't many exciting fireworks to come brighten the day up.

The team went through their second walkthrough in three days, giving them a relatively easier day ahead of their joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

Here's what stood out from the practice fields, including a rookie defender who's making a name for himself:

Attendance

The Patriots originally had defensive tackle Christian Barmore slated to speak to reporters after practice, but then scratched him for running back TreVeyon Henderson. That move might have signaled that the defensive lineman wouldn't be at practice, but he was spotted warming up with his teammates.

There were a few players that didn't end up participating. Wide receiver Kyle Dixon, center Ben Brown, edge rusher Xavier Holmes, linebacker Chad Muma and cornerback Christian Gonzalez were all absent, as were edge rusher Harold Landry (PUP) and safety Brenden Schooler (NFI).

Veteran linebacker Jesse Luketa, who got banged up in Monday's practice, was a full participant today, as was rookie wide receiver Kobe Prentice (who was absent the day prior). Offensive guard Greg Van Roten, who reportedly signed a one-year deal on Monday, was not spotted as the signing has not yet been made official by the team. That move is expected at some point this week.

Passing Stats

Like most walkthroughs, there wasn't any meaningful reps taken to record. With that being said, it was interesting to see backup Tommy DeVito take snaps behind the starting offensive line. Usually reserved for Drake Maye during practices, the second-string quarterback got some run handing the ball off behind the top unit.

Jack Westover Ditches Last Year's Position

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jack Westover (37) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Westover spent the year at fullback after a preseason injury to Brock Lampe. Now with veteran Reggie Gilliam taking the reigns in the backfield, it was a little bit of a question mark about what the team might do with Westover.

On Tuesday, it was clear that he's stepping away from fullback. He was repping with the third-string offense, often going in motion and running routes as a tight end. The 27-year-old is competing with Tanner Arkin, C.J. Dippre and Mitch Van Vooren for the third tight end job.

Rookie Edge Rusher Trending Up

After playing 29 defensive snaps and eight special teams snap in the preseason opener against Indianapolis, BC rookie Quintayvious Hutchins has started to earn a larger role on the defense. The seventh round pick was spotted getting time with the first-string defense, something he's started to do more often this week.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins (45) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pinning Punts

One of the drills that the Patriots worked through today was trying to pin the football at the goal line. Assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn worked with several Patriots, mostly wide receivers and defensive backs, on getting inside the five-yard line and getting the football to stop before bouncing into the end zone.

"They Said It"

"We saw him. Always good to have Patriots legends around here. The more, the merrier. Those guys set the standard here, so it's always good to have those guys back" - Tight end Hunter Henry on Patriots Hall of Famer Julian Edelman visiting the facility.

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft during halftime during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Next?

The fun begins, as the Eagles come to town tomorrow for a two-day joint practice session. It will be the first time these teams match up since the blockbuster trade of A.J. Brown back in June. Both of those practices will be open to the public, and Mike Vrabel, Maye and Brown will all speak to reporters at some point.

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